8Bitdo’s Switch/PC Bluetooth Controller with charging dock and Hall Effect stick drops to $56 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is offering one of the best prices yet on the 8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock for Switch and Windows in both colors at $55.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is a solid 20% off the going rate on a rarely discounted model. Deals on this one haven’t come around nearly as often as some models in the 8Bitdo lineup and this one remains one of its best since its release last August. Sporting a Hall Effect sensing joystick (you can learn more about this tech in our coverage of the latest GameSir gamepad), it also features two rear paddle buttons, a custom profile switch button, player indicators, rumble vibration, and up to 22 hours of use per charge. It is compatible with your Switch thanks to its Bluetooth connection as well as the Steam Deck and Windows machines when using the 2.4GHz dongle. The included charging dock is also a nice touch here to complete the package. Learn more in our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

But if you’re just looking for an extra gamepad for couch co-op and things like the, the customizable 8Bitdo wireless model might be a bit overkill at $56, especially considering that it’s approaching the price of a proper first-party solution. If that’s the case, check out this officially licensed PowerA wireless model that comes in at under $44 shipped on Amazon right now with motion controls, button mapping, and an internal rechargeable battery for up to 30 hours of gameplay.

While we are tracking controllers, we just happened to go hands-on with the new Gamesir G7 SE that debuted a couple weeks ago. It is designed to combat stick drift by way of its Hall Effect controls and comes in at $45 shipped. Get a closer look and see it in action as part of our feature piece right here and then check out the pizza-scented, infuser-equipped TMNT wireless Xbox controllers too.

8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock features:

Compatible with Switch and Steam Deck via Bluetooth/2.4g adapter/USB Cable, Windows with a 2.4g adapter/USB Cable.

Multifunctional Charging Dock – Stable connection and controller will be automatically switching ON/OFF while it is undocked/docked.

Hall Effect Sensing Joystick

Ultimate Software on PC and mobile (Android/iOS)

2 Pro back paddle buttons, Custom Profile Switch Button, Player indicators & 2-way Mode Switching button.

Rumble vibration, motion controls, USB-C, 22 hours rechargeable battery.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!