Microsoft just unveiled pizza-scented, infuser-equipped TMNT wireless Xbox controllers

Microsoft just unveiled pizza-scented wireless Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Controllers? I’m not sure if this is awesome or kind of gross, but it is definitely interesting. In celebration of the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem film from Paramount Pictures, Microsoft decided it would take the usual themed custom paint jobs we tend to see on its crossover collaboration gear to a new level. While we are indeed getting ooze green Xbox Wireless Controllers with designs representing each of the four titular half-shelled heroes, they also smell like a good slice of New York pizza. Head below for more details.

The “world’s first ever pizza-scented controllers”

Microsoft is clearly no stranger to crossover custom-painted Xbox gear – we just featured its Barbie console and controller faceplates for example. But the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Controllers are taking it to the next level.

These are the “world’s first ever pizza-scented controllers” – unless you count every controller ever that has been covered in actual pizza grease for the last 30+ years of course. These exclusive TMNT Xbox Wireless Controllers come with a “built-in scent diffuser shaped like a slice of delicious New York ‘za.”

Pizza scent aside, the controller designs are pretty cool here. With one for each of the four Turtles, you’re getting the same current-generation wireless gamepad we know and love from the company smothered in the green ooze that transformed the Turtles to upright crime-fighting ninjas, graffiti art, and more:

These controllers are great for games like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, now available with Xbox Game Pass. In this timeless arcade game, you’ll rock back to the ’80s and choose your fighter, use radical combos to defeat your opponents, and experience intense combat loaded with outrageous ninja abilities. Stay sharp as you face off against Shredder and his faithful Foot Clan alone or play with up to six players simultaneously.

Unfortunately you can’t buy one – to be honest I’m sort of getting sick and tired of writing this with these limited giveaway Xbox gear launches – but at least you can win one?

Fans can enter to win the Wireless Controllers by following Xbox Game Pass on Twitter and retweeting the official Xbox Game Pass sweepstakes tweet. The giveaway will run from July 24 through August 13, 2023. For official rules and eligibility details, please visit here. For fans in NYC, you can join the celebration and check out in-person the pizza-scented controllers, load up on pizza and play on in the Xbox Gaming Lounge at the Microsoft Experience Center on Fifth Avenue from 4-7 pm ET on August 2, 2023.

