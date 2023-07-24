Review: Gamesir G7 SE combats stick drift with Hall effect sticks, priced at just $45 [Video]

For console gamers, one of the most consistent battles has been getting a quality controller that holds off the inevitable stick drift as long as possible. Some companies like Thrustmaster have even gone as far as to make replacement hot-swap modules for when the sticks do start drifting. Gamesir is doing things differently with an Xbox controller that uses contactless hall-effect magnetic sensors that should, in theory, last much longer than the industry-standard potentiometer. So how does the Gamesir G7 SE perform for the reasonable $45 price point? Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

Potentiometer vs. Hall effect: The basics

The main issue with the industry-standard potentiometers used in gamepads is that there is physical contact in the module that will inevitably start to wear down. Oftentimes, they have issues right out of the box.

A Hall effect sensor, on the other hand, uses magnets to create a magnetic field and send a signal and, thus, doesn’t need to have physical pieces in contact to send the signal from a joystick. Theoretically, this results in a much longer lifespan as it shouldn’t wear down as quickly as sticks with physical contact in the sensors.

Gamesir G7 SE: Design

The shape of the Gamesir G7 SE does slightly differ from the stock controller. Mainly, it’s in the shape of the handles. The stock controller’s handles taper more as they sit into the palm of my hands, while the Gamesir G7 SE has a bit more size to it. It’s not a huge difference, but it is noticeable where the controller rests in the meat of my palm.

It’s not quite as big of a difference as the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma, and overall, I did find the controller to be very comfortable to use.

The underside of the controller has a grippy textured finish, along with the fronts of the triggers and bumper buttons.

Gamesir G7 SE: Video

Back buttons

Additionally, the Gamesir G7 SE has two mappable buttons on the back of the controller. Mapping them is simple – just hold down the “M” button on the bottom of the controller and the back button you want to map to for three seconds. The light starts blinking. Then, press the button that you want to map to the back button, and it’s ready to go.

For me and my grip, these buttons are placed just about perfectly. I don’t feel like I have to modify my grip at all to use these buttons effectively. They are quite large, which helps with being able to reach them, but it also makes them a bit easier to press. I think they could be slightly smaller to help with accidental actuation, but the larger design helps to make them a bit more universal.

Gamesir has thought about that, though, and the G7 SE has locks that will disable the back buttons if you don’t want to use them with certain titles.

Gamesir G7 SE: Gamepad tester

The controller’s performance really starts to shine when using the online gamepad tester. A standard Xbox Series X controller doesn’t snap back to the same near-zero figure as the Gamesir G7 SE. The Gamesir instantly returns to 0.00002 on both axes, and the slightest movement will register input.

Additionally, checking the box to check circularity gives the lowest numbers I’ve seen when testing a controller with an average error of 0.5%. For comparison, the standard Series X controller has figures over 12% on both axes.

In use, those numbers result in smooth and consistent stick movement. Playing Forza Horizon 5 felt consistent.

Beyond the smoothness of the sensors, the sticks themselves feel smooth in use. Granted, I’ve only had the controller for a few weeks, but compared to the standard Xbox controller, the Gamesir G7 SE has smoother movement. That could be due to better anti-friction rings around the sticks, but it delivers a great-feeling controller.

D-Pad and face buttons

While the sticks feel incredible, the rest of the buttons on the controller aren’t anything to write home about. They’re not terrible, don’t get me wrong, but it’s the same mush membrane experience we’ve grown accustomed to with Xbox controllers.

Granted, I haven’t noticed any issues with pressing buttons like on Microsoft’s own “premium” Elite 2 Core controller, but the Gamesir G7 SE face buttons aren’t quite as satisfying to press as the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma’s mechanical buttons.

9to5Toys’ Take

If you’re on Xbox and you’ve been burned by controller stick drift in the past, this controller is very exciting. At just $45, it is very affordable, and the fact that it uses contactless Hall effect sensors should, in theory, mean it will outlast all other Xbox controllers.

And with the inclusion of mappable back buttons and up to three different profiles, the Gamesir G7 SE is going to remain high on my list of recommended controllers. The sticks feel incredible, the back buttons are well placed, and that price point makes it affordable for most gamers.

