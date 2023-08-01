Today’s Android game and app deals: DISTRAINT 1 and 2, Heal Pocket, and more

Your Tuesday afternoon Android deals are now ready and waiting down below the fold courtesy of Google Play. Be sure to scope out the deals we are tracking on Samsung’s previous-generation Galaxy Tab S8+ as well as the new S9 and S9+, a new Amazon low on Samsung’s Trio charger, and this price drop on Lenovo’s new Tab P11 2nd Gen Android 12L tablet, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight deals include titles like DISTRAINT 1 and 2, Heal: Pocket Edition, Bleentoro Pro, SkySafari 7 Plus, Sleep as Android Unlock, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

You are Price, a man who sold his humanity to get a partnership from a leading company: McDade, Bruton & Moore. DISTRAINT 2 follows on from the events of the first game. It’s a sinister tale about restoring hope and finding your purpose. The gameplay is simple but effective: You move left and right, collect items, and solve puzzles to progress through the engaging story.

