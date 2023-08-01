Today’s Android game and app deals: DISTRAINT 1 and 2, Heal Pocket, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
DISTRAINT

Your Tuesday afternoon Android deals are now ready and waiting down below the fold courtesy of Google Play. Be sure to scope out the deals we are tracking on Samsung’s previous-generation Galaxy Tab S8+ as well as the new S9 and S9+, a new Amazon low on Samsung’s Trio charger, and this price drop on Lenovo’s new Tab P11 2nd Gen Android 12L tablet, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight deals include titles like DISTRAINT 1 and 2, Heal: Pocket Edition, Bleentoro Pro, SkySafari 7 Plus, Sleep as Android Unlock, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale

More Android game and app deals still live

DISTRAINT 2 features:

You are Price, a man who sold his humanity to get a partnership from a leading company: McDade, Bruton & Moore. DISTRAINT 2 follows on from the events of the first game. It’s a sinister tale about restoring hope and finding your purpose. The gameplay is simple but effective: You move left and right, collect items, and solve puzzles to progress through the engaging story.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

JBL Pulse 4 speaker with lava lamp-style 360-degree lig...
Segway e-SuperScooters start from $2,000 lows in New Gr...
Eve’s latest HomeKit Light Switch with Thread dro...
Barbie is breaking records and getting her own official...
Amazon First Reads August eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
Amazon just knocked $200 off Samsung’s prev-gen G...
WD’s 1TB Red SN700 NVMe SSD upgrades your NAS set...
Razer’s Seiren V2 X USB Condenser Mic just hit it...
Load more...
Show More Comments