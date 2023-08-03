LEGO and Nintendo slated to release 5 Animal Crossing sets in 2024





It looks like Mario and Sonic aren’t the only video game characters worth getting the LEGO treatment, as the company is gearing up to welcome another iconic property into its collection. Set for 2024, LEGO is slated to partner up with Nintendo once again to release a collection of Animal Crossing sets.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Threads, Mastodon, BlueSky, Instagram, and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

LEGO releasing Animal Crossing sets next year

The latest video game franchise to make its way over into the LEGO catalog is another popular series from Nintendo. Giving builders five different sets from the world of Animal Crossing, the new theme will be debuting next year in March of 2024.

Here’s a breakdown of the new LEGO Animal Crossing sets:

77046: $14.99 | 170 pieces

77047: $19.99 | 164 pieces

77048: $29.99 | 223 pieces

77049: $39.99 | 389 pieces

77050: $74.99 | 535 pieces

As of now, 9to5Toys doesn’t have all too much to share about what to expect from these sets. But we do know that the LEGO Group won’t be taking the same approach as the Super Mario collection. Those kits featuring everyone’s favorite Mushroom Kingdom hero have received a lot of flack for being centered around upscale, electronic renditions of Mario, Luigi, and company. Instead, the new LEGO Animal Crossing sets will actually be playscale creations.

Being focused around actual minifigures mean that we should be getting the whole cast of characters you’d expect. Tom Nook and Isabell as all but confirmed, and we’ll like see one or two different Villager designs make the cut. We do know that each of these characters will rely on molded head pieces, similar to what we just saw from the LEGO Sonic collection.

9to5Toys’ Take

LEGO getting back together with Nintendo for a whole new theme isn’t something we expected to see going into 2024, but oh is it exciting. Animal Crossing might not be at the top of builder’s lists here, but it really is the perfect theme for the LEGO Group to work on. With the game’s whole spirit of crafting your own island, these sets could be just the tip of the iceberg towards getting an entire village assembled filled with the game’s beloved characters. But for now, we’ll just have to wait until 2024 to see.

I’m sure that a lot of builders are probably wondering where the LEGO Zelda sets are. But they honestly might not be all too far off. If the report from earlier in the year is still to be believed, we’ll be seeing Link make his grand LEGO debut sometime next year as part of a Great Deku Tree set.

Today’s news of a LEGO Animal Crossing theme lends a little more credibility to that report, too. With the two companies still working together, it’s exciting to see the potential that a continued partnership could deliver.

Regardless of what the future of the LEGO Group’s involvement with Nintendo is, it seems all but certain that we’ll at least be getting Animal Crossing kits out of it. Which characters are you hoping to see and are you excited about the idea of Tom Nook getting the brick-built treatment? Let us know over on Twitter.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!