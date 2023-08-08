Govee’s unique Glide Y modular smart lights drop to $179 after $50 discount

Ever wanted to really set the mood for your gaming experience with some nanoleaf lights but funds are running tight? Well an affordable opportunity has just reappeared for your atmospheric needs! Amazon is offering the Govee Glide Y Smart Lights kit for $179.99 shipped, after the on-page $50 coupon has been clipped. This 7-pack starter kit offers seven Y-shaped lights that can be interlocked in a number of different patterns, splashing your walls with multicolor lighting that boasts a massive 16.8 million color options. Make your lights dance along with your playlists with their music mode, which offers eight different modes that fit the mood of your favorite music. Its surely ideal for parties and solitary occasions alike!

While these similiar Govee lights don’t offer the same ambient illumination of the above deal, their vibrancy will still provide added multicolor lighting to any space while taking financial concerns into account. Consider these alternative discounts:

Govee Glide Y Smart Lights Features:

Where modern meets futuristic, our lights combine metal and plastic to create a beautiful decoration across your walls. Make a design that feels like a work of art that you can create yourself. With Govee’s RGBIC technology, each edge has different light colors to produce more effects like ultra-smooth flowing or gradient color between wall panels. Adorn your walls with inviting colors that will add more joy into your life. Transform your lighting effects with our DIY feature on Govee Home App.

