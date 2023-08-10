Dick’s Sporting Goods Back to School Event takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, more from $6

Dick’s Sporting Goods Back to School Sale offers up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Patagonia, Mountain Hardwear, Columbia, HOKA, Foot Joy, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s HOKA Gaviota 4 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $127 and originally sold for $170. These shoes were designed to go the distance with a cushioned base and highly lightweight material. It’s available in four color options and the heel tab allows for them to be easily pulled on or off. With over 800 reviews from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers, it’s rated 4.3/5 stars. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nike Air Max Excee Sneakers $67 (Orig. $95)
- adidas Tiro 23 League Pants $32 (Orig. $50)
- Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt $18 (Orig. $25)
- Foot Joy Fuel Golf Shoes $100 (Orig. $130)
- HOKA Gaviota 4 Running Shoes $127 (Orig. $170)
Our top picks for women include:
- CALIA LustraLux Bodysuit $80 (Orig. $110)
- The North Face Gotham Jacket $176 (Orig. $230)
- Patagonia Radalie Insulated Jacket $130 (Orig. $229)
- Mountain Hardwear Crater Hoodie $56 (Orig. $65)
- Columbia Back Bowl Fleece Jacket $51 (Orig. $70)
