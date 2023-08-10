Complete your Elgato streaming and workstation setup with its 96kHz Wave:3 mic down at $120

Amazon is now offering the Elgato Wave:3 USB Condenser Microphone for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is $30 or 20% off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal clocks in as a match of the lowest price we have tracked this year outside of a couple very fleeting offers at $110 for Prime Day and $113 back in January. A great way to expand your Elgato streaming or workstation rig, it delivers a “tight” cardioid polar pattern designed to capture “speech with precision.” The high-resolution 24-bit/96kHz analog to digital conversion is a nice touch much like the brand’s proprietary Clipguard technology – it will automatically reduce unwanted distortion on your recordings. This model ushers in access to the companion Wave Link app as well, allowing users to control up to seven other audio sources and create two independent mixes for your broadcasts. Check out our hands-on review for a closer look and head below for more.

For something even more affordable from another trustworthy brand in the streaming and gaming space, check out the deals we spotted yesterday on Razer’s compact Seiren Mini USB Mic. You can land the black model at $38 or the Mercury white variant at $40 with at least 20% in savings on the regular $50 price tag. Get a closer look at those offers right here.

Do yourself a favor and scope out our hands-on reviews for the Audio-Technica AT2040 USB mic and Sennheiser Profile USB Mic setup that includes one of the better boom arms out there. Then go scope out the deals we are still tracking on HyperX mics including both its USB QuadCast and the higher-end XLR variant starting from $130 shipped.

Elgato Wave:3 USB mic features:

Condenser capsule with a tight cardioid polar pattern captures speech with precision

Use the Wave Link app to control Wave: 3 and up to seven other audio sources, plus create two independent mixes

Up to 24-bit / 96kHz analog to digital conversion delivers lush detail

Proprietary Clipguard technology makes distortion virtually impossible

Superior circuitry ensures seamless audio signal transmission

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!