LEGO’s new AT-TE walker set sees rare Amazon discount to $112, more Star Wars kits from $9

As LEGO builders wait to see official photos of the new Republic Gunship slated to launch in September, Clone Wars fans can now bring home a rare discount on LEGO’s recently-released AT-TE walker. Dropping to its second-best price of the year, the new kit from the prequels is now down to $112 shipped at Amazon. Typically fetching $140, you’re looking at only the third discount of the year and the first chance to save since back in March. It’s also only the fourth chance to save since it just hit store shelves last fall at $28 off. Our launch coverage offers some extra insight, though we’ll break down all of the details of the new set down below.

LEGO AT-TE falls to new all-time low

First revealed back at LEGO CON 2022 last summer, the company then went on to delay the year’s most anticipated set. It was originally supposed to be arriving on August 1, and then finally hit the shelves later on in the fall. Joining the rest of the Star Wars summer 2022 lineup, the new AT-TE stacks up 1,082 pieces while measuring over 17 inches long.

Though the real star of the show is the included minifigures, of which there are a grand total of seven. You’re most notably looking at the very first inclusion of Phase II Commander Cody, something LEGO fans have been asking for ages that the AT-TE finally delivers. You’re also getting three of the plane 212 Legion Clone Troopers to go alongside a matching Clone Gunner and three battle droids. The LEGO Group then rounds out the set with a Spider Droid.

As far as the latest LEGO news goes, we just recently got a first look at two new creations from the upcoming Ahsoka series to go alongside this horrifying buildable 2,300-piece LEGO Chewbacca.

LEGO AT-TE Walker features:

Recreate the Battle of Utapau with this fantastic LEGO® Star Wars™ AT-TE Walker (75337). A great gift idea for Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith fans aged 9 and up, this building toy features posable legs, a 360-degree-rotating elevating heavy blaster cannon with 2 stud shooters, a detachable minifigure cockpit and 2 detailed cabins with space for up to 7 LEGO minifigures in total. Each of the cabins opens for easy play and an extendable handle makes it simple to lift and move the AT-TE.

