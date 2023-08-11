Bring home that pro Apogee sound home with rare deal on Boom interface at $249 ($50 off)

Apogee is easily one of the best brands in the audio interface business – it was among those that wrote the book on how digital audio should be done in terms recording and the like – and we are now tracking a notable price drop on one of its latest home recording devices. Its official Amazon storefront is offering the Apogee Boom audio interface for $249 shipped. Regularly $299, it was already the brand’s most affordable 2×2 model yet, and it is now $50 off the going rate. We have only ever seen it go for less than this once since its release in late 2022. On top of the striking purple design and wonderful-sounding AD/DA conversion tech, it is a relatively affordable way to bring home one of the brand’s balanced mic/line/instrument combi inputs alongside a 1.4-inch jack for guitars, keyboards, and more. Joining the usual stereo speaker outputs and headphone connectivity, it also leverages DSP tech with access to Apogee ECS Channel Strip processing for bringing that professional touch to your recordings. Take a deep dive on the experience in our hands-on review and below for more details.

If the more hardcore professional audio treatment on the home studio-ready box above is still a bit much for your needs, check out the PreSonus AudioBox GO. This affordable little interface certainly won’t keep up with the Apogee build and conversion tech, but it is more than capable of supporting your XLR and guitar input needs, and does so at a much more affordable $80 price tag. Consult our hands-on review if you need more details.

Those that would rather a more economical USV microphone setup will want to check out the deals we are tracking below as we head into the weekend:

Apogee Boom audio interface features:

Stand Out with Superior Sound Quality: For almost four decades, Apogee has been perfecting the art of analog recording in the digital world. Boom features premium AD/DA components and sample rates up to 24bit/192kHz that will open you up to a whole new level of sonic clarity & depth. No audio codecs are used in our audio interfaces.

Recording Workflow: Boom is the first usb audio interface in its class to offer hardware DSP. This allows you to power our Symphony ECS Channel Strip plugin on either input or both simultanesouly. Symphony ECS Channel strip gives you access to a 3-Band EQ, compressor, and saturator, all tuned by Bob Clearmountian. Print or monitor with FX from BOOM while you record with zero latency.

2 In – 2 Out: Boom comes with 2 studio quality Inputs (1 balanced mic/line/instrument combi input & 1 balanced ¼” instrument/line input) and 2 outputs. Connect your mic, guitar, or synthesizer to the inputs on the front and your speakers or headphones to the outputs on the back.

