Bring home that pro Apogee sound home with rare deal on Boom interface at $249 ($50 off)

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesApogee
Reg. $299 $249
Apogee BOOM audio interface review

Apogee is easily one of the best brands in the audio interface business – it was among those that wrote the book on how digital audio should be done in terms recording and the like – and we are now tracking a notable price drop on one of its latest home recording devices. Its official Amazon storefront is offering the Apogee Boom audio interface for $249 shipped. Regularly $299, it was already the brand’s most affordable 2×2 model yet, and it is now $50 off the going rate. We have only ever seen it go for less than this once since its release in late 2022. On top of the striking purple design and wonderful-sounding AD/DA conversion tech, it is a relatively affordable way to bring home one of the brand’s balanced mic/line/instrument combi inputs alongside a 1.4-inch jack for guitars, keyboards, and more. Joining the usual stereo speaker outputs and headphone connectivity, it also leverages DSP tech with access to Apogee ECS Channel Strip processing for bringing that professional touch to your recordings. Take a deep dive on the experience in our hands-on review and below for more details. 

If the more hardcore professional audio treatment on the home studio-ready box above is still a bit much for your needs, check out the PreSonus AudioBox GO. This affordable little interface certainly won’t keep up with the Apogee build and conversion tech, but it is more than capable of supporting your XLR and guitar input needs, and does so at a much more affordable $80 price tag. Consult our hands-on review if you need more details. 

Those that would rather a more economical USV microphone setup will want to check out the deals we are tracking below as we head into the weekend:

Apogee Boom audio interface features:

  • Stand Out with Superior Sound Quality: For almost four decades, Apogee has been perfecting the art of analog recording in the digital world. Boom features premium AD/DA components and sample rates up to 24bit/192kHz that will open you up to a whole new level of sonic clarity & depth. No audio codecs are used in our audio interfaces.
  • Recording Workflow: Boom is the first usb audio interface in its class to offer hardware DSP. This allows you to power our Symphony ECS Channel Strip plugin on either input or both simultanesouly. Symphony ECS Channel strip gives you access to a 3-Band EQ, compressor, and saturator, all tuned by Bob Clearmountian. Print or monitor with FX from BOOM while you record with zero latency.
  • 2 In – 2 Out: Boom comes with 2 studio quality Inputs (1 balanced mic/line/instrument combi input & 1 balanced ¼” instrument/line input) and 2 outputs. Connect your mic, guitar, or synthesizer to the inputs on the front and your speakers or headphones to the outputs on the back.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Apogee

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Anker’s P2 smart scale tracks 15 body metrics and...
DJI’s Mini 3 quadcopter now starts from $379, wit...
Today’s Android game and app deals: Super Onion B...
Rad Power’s RadTrike sees $600 discount in New Green ...
Secure Pad & Quill’s luxurious magnetic leat...
Greenworks Lawn Mower and Blower Combo makes it easy to...
Rad Power Bikes electric RadTrike has never sold for le...
Govee’s app/voice-controlled smart gooseneck kett...
Load more...
Show More Comments