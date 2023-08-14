Bring Alexa to the nightstand with Amazon’s multi-color smart lamp: New $20 or refurb $13

Now joining price drops on its new Echo Pop smart speaker, the Smart Thermostat, and the Kindle Scribe, Amazon has now knocked the Echo Glow smart lamp down to $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is 33% off and the lowest price we can find on a new unit. Today’s deal matches the lowest we have tracked across 2023 outside of the Prime Day offer at just $3 less. If you don’t mind opting for a refurbished unit, however, Woot has them on sale for $12.99 Prime shipped – a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise and it ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. The Echo Glow is a fun addition to the kids’ rooms delivering an Alexa-controlled multi-color experience with visual countdown timers, reminders, and more. “As the colors of Echo Glow change, get a visual reminder that can help with waking up, cooking, or setting routines.” Head below for more details.

At a price like this, we are having a hard time finding any comparable smart lamp for less from a brand we have any experience with. You will find a couple options on Amazon for a touch less, with app control and customizations, but it’s hard to recommend those over the Amazon model, especially because you can land one at $13 refurbished right now as well.

If you’re in the market for some strip-style smart lighting, we spotted a series of options on sale today headlined by this 16.4-foot run courtesy of meross and joined by some Govee models with deals starting from just $10 Prime shipped. Then head straight over to our smart home hub for even more including the Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip.

Echo Glow smart lamp features:

A smart lamp – Pair with any compatible Alexa device to control color and brightness with your voice.

Make routines colorful – Create lighting cues that help with counting down or setting a timer.

Color-changing timer – As the colors of Echo Glow change, get a visual reminder that can help with waking up, cooking, or setting routines.

Create and choose – Add color and lighting while gaming, watching videos or listening to music.

Certified for Humans – Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple.

