Bring Alexa to the nightstand with Amazon’s multi-color smart lamp: New $20 or refurb $13

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmart Home
Reg. $30 From $13
Echo Glow

Now joining price drops on its new Echo Pop smart speaker, the Smart Thermostat, and the Kindle Scribe, Amazon has now knocked the Echo Glow smart lamp down to $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is 33% off and the lowest price we can find on a new unit. Today’s deal matches the lowest we have tracked across 2023 outside of the Prime Day offer at just $3 less. If you don’t mind opting for a refurbished unit, however, Woot has them on sale for $12.99 Prime shipped – a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise and it ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. The Echo Glow is a fun addition to the kids’ rooms delivering an Alexa-controlled multi-color experience with visual countdown timers, reminders, and more. “As the colors of Echo Glow change, get a visual reminder that can help with waking up, cooking, or setting routines.” Head below for more details.  

At a price like this, we are having a hard time finding any comparable smart lamp for less from a brand we have any experience with. You will find a couple options on Amazon for a touch less, with app control and customizations, but it’s hard to recommend those over the Amazon model, especially because you can land one at $13 refurbished right now as well. 

If you’re in the market for some strip-style smart lighting, we spotted a series of options on sale today headlined by this 16.4-foot run courtesy of meross and joined by some Govee models with deals starting from just $10 Prime shipped. Then head straight over to our smart home hub for even more including the Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip

Echo Glow smart lamp features:

  • A smart lamp – Pair with any compatible Alexa device to control color and brightness with your voice.
  • Make routines colorful – Create lighting cues that help with counting down or setting a timer.
  • Color-changing timer – As the colors of Echo Glow change, get a visual reminder that can help with waking up, cooking, or setting routines.
  • Create and choose – Add color and lighting while gaming, watching videos or listening to music.
  • Certified for Humans – Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple.

