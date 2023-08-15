adidas Back to School Flash Sale takes up to 40% off new specials: Backpacks, shoes, more

The adidas Back to School deals are live for its members (free to join) with up to 40% off sneakers, apparel, backpacks, and more. Better yet, all orders receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the Premium Essentials Backpack that’s currently marked down to $52 and originally sold for $65. This backpack is great for school outings and it’s available in two color options. The shoulder straps are cushioned to promote comfort and it can easily store your 15-inch MacBook. Better yet, there is extra space for your wallet, water bottle and any other necessities you need. Rated 4/5 stars from adidas customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

