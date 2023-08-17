Anker’s new USB-C KVM docking stations see first discounts from $212.50 (Reg. $250+)

Last month saw Anker launch a new USB-C KVM, and now the savings are rolling in. Courtesy of the brand’s official Amazon storefront, you can now score the Anker Desktop KVM Docking Station for $229.49 shipped. Down from its usual $270 price tag, today’s offer amounts to 15% in savings while also delivering the first chance to save. It actually joins the launch discount we saw go live on the laptop version, which is still alive and kicking it at $212.49, down from $250. This is still the only price cut so far on this model, too. You can get a full breakdown in our launch coverage, but we also take a closer look below the fold at what to expect.

Available in two different configurations, Anker’s new USB-C KVM Docking Stations come equipped with the ability to share five different accessories. There are HDMI and DisplayPort slots for switching a monitor between two systems, as well as a healthy roster of USB-C and USB-A ports. There’s also 65W host charging for whichever laptops are plugged in, too. Anker lastly throws in a handy toggle switch that you can position away from the whole dock to help keep your setup a bit more streamlined.

If all of that sounds like a more than your hybrid workstation needs, we’re also tracking a discount on UGREEN’s new USB-C KVM switcher, too. This offering lets you also switch between two systems, and is now on sale for $32. It doesn’t offer the same display switching tech as the Anker model above, but is still a great option for swapping peripherals between your laptop and desktop.

Anker USB-C KVM Dock features:

Enjoy effortless switching between devices with a single click, eliminating the need for constant cable changes. Share keyboards, monitors, mice, and other devices hassle-free. Quickly share one audio device and four USB peripherals between your desktop PC and laptop, streamlining your workflow and enhancing productivity with ease. Immerse yourself in stunning 4K@60Hz resolution on dual monitors simultaneously, thanks to the DisplayPort and HDMI ports.

