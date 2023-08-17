Vineyard Vines takes an extra 20% off all clearance with this promo code

Vineyard Vines takes an extra 20% off all clearance items with code SAVENOW at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $125 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Palmetto Golf Quarter Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $76 and originally sold for $158. It’s available in four color options and is a perfect layering option for cool weather. The four-way stretch fabric promotes comfort and gives you full range of motion. The material also has odor-resistant properties as well as UPF 50+ sun protection. It also pairs nicely with shorts, jeans, khakis, and more. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

