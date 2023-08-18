Today’s Android game and app deals: Glidey, Tallowmere, Doom & Destiny Worlds, and more

Friday afternoon has arrived and now it’s time to collect all of the best Android game and app deals we’ll be taking into the weekend with us. Alongside the Google Play offers, we are also tracking a deal on the Belkin SoundForm Immerse ANC earbuds with Google Fast Pair, the first discount on the OnePlus Nord N30 5G, and one of the best prices yet on the Google Nest Cam Indoor. Moving over to the apps, highlight deals include titles like Glidey – Minimal puzzle game, Tallowmere, Doom & Destiny Worlds, WiFi Signal Strength Meter Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of Friday’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale

More Android game and app deals still live

Glidey features:

Glidey is an elegant, relaxing and inspiring mind boggler game. Mixing the very best of brain puzzlers and ambient games, this ball puzzle puts you on a mental quest and tons of various logical challenges! Challenge your brain with a game experience that pushes the limits of your logic. An inventive mental puzzle game combining reflection, bounce and logic. Can you solve all challenges in this minimal puzzle?

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!