Belkin SoundForm Immerse ANC earbuds pack Apple Find My tech at $88 low (Reg. $180)

Amazon is now offering the Belkin SoundForm Immerse ANC Earbuds for $88.20 shipped. Normally fetching $180, today’s discount lands with over 50% in savings attached. It’s one of the first chances to save some cash period, and is also a new all-time low. What really sets the Belkin SoundForm Immerse apart from other earbuds on the market is the built-in Find My tech. Tapping into Apple’s network of devices, you’ll be able to natively find these buds with the default Find My app, just like any of the brand’s in-house gear. These are also some pretty solid earbuds in any other capacity with 12mm dynamic drivers, 31 hours of battery life, and ANC. The Google Fast Pair support will make these just as compelling for Android users, with IPX5 water-resistance rounding out the feature set with personalized EQ settings in the companion app. Head below for more.

At $40, the Belkin SoundForm Play earbuds offer a far more affordable feature set for those who don’t mind stepping down from the flagship end of the lineup. There’s still some impressive battery life at 38 hours with the USB-C charging case, with workout-ready IPX5 water-resistance also in tow. We’d still recommend checking out the pair of buds above, as there really is no beating that 50% discount. But if you’re strapped for cash, then these other SoundForm earbuds should do the trick.

As far as the latest from a more platform-agnostic solution goes, right now it’s all about the new Sony XM5 earbuds. These new flagship releases just hit the scene last month and arrive as easily my favorite buds of the year, not to spoil too much from our hands-on review. With some serious attention to detail with sound quality and improved ANC, these come with all of the other comforts you’d expect like 360-degree audio, multipoint Bluetooth, and even a smaller design than previous iterations.

Belkin SoundForm Immerse ANC Earbuds features:

Hybrid ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) with 3 microphones in each earbud provides complete control of ambient sounds. Bluetooth chipset allows Multipoint connection. Your premium audio follows you across devices, wherever you work or play. 12mm dual-layer dynamic drivers with neodymium magnets and aptX audio technology offer exceptional listening pleasure. Listen all day with 31 hours of battery life. 7 hours of playtime for the earbuds, plus 24 hours in the charging case. Google Fast Pair allows your Android phone to connect with a simple tap.

