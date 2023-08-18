Sperry’s Vault Sale takes 60% off select styles + up to 50% off new fall markdowns

Sperry is currently having its Vault Sale with 60% off select styles for its members (free to sign-up). Once you’re signed up just use code VAULTOPEN at checkout. Plus, save up to 50% off all of Sperry’s new fall markdowns as well. Better yet, all orders receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the Float Fish Boat Shoes that are marked down to just $11 and originally sold for $55. These shoes are lightweight, buoyant, and highly breathable. The outsole also has a specific design to help give you traction. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Sperry customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Cloud CVO Textile Sneaker $50 (Orig. $80)
- SeaCycled Soletide 2-Eye Sneaker $50 (Orig. $80)
- Brooks Brothers Original 3-Eye Cup Boat Shoe $78 (Orig. $130)
- 7 Seas 3-Eye Sneakers $65 (Orig. $95)
- Gold Cup PLUSHWAVE Sneaker $65 (Orig. $160)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Float Fish Boat Shoes $11 (Orig. $55)
- Parrotfish Braid Sandals $30 (Orig. $60)
- 7 Sea 3-Eye Sneakers $60 (Orig. $95)
- Waveside Slide Sandals $15 (Orig. $60)
- Crest Vibe Textile Stripe Sneaker $14 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
