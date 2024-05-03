EVOLV’s PRO V2 electric scooter offers 44 MPH speed for 37 miles at $1,799 (Save $200)

EVOLV is offering a $200 off special on two of its electric scooter models, like the popular PRO V2 Electric Scooter for $1,799 shipped, after using the on-page promo code PROV2-ROCKS at checkout. Down from its $1,999 price tag, we’ve seen a few different discounts drop over the last year on this particular model since its release, all of them falling to the same $1,799 low during major holiday shopping events like Black Friday and Christmas sales. Today’s deal is no different, coming in as a solid $200 markdown that lands at the lowest price we have tracked.

The PRO V2 e-scooter comes equipped with dual 1,200W motors (2,600W peak) and a 52V battery that carries the scooter up to a max speed of 44 MPH for up to 37 miles on a single charge. You can also upgrade to the Pro-R V2 model for an additional $300 ($500 normally – the above promo code works for this upgraded model as well), boosting your motors to 1,400W of nominal power each and extending travel distance up to 50 miles on a single charge. They both feature front and rear spring suspension, front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, a front fender light, a taillight, running lights, turn signal lights, an IP54 water-resistance rating, and a smart center display – all with a foldable design for easy storage and transport when not in use.

The second model included in this special sale is the CORSA Electric Scooter for $2,635 shipped, after using the on-page promo code CORSA-ROCKS at checkout. This model also sports dual 1,200W motors (but with a 4,800W peak) and a larger 60V battery that hits 44 MPH for up to 37 miles on a single charge. It comes with 11-inch tubeless street-style grippy tires, front and rear shock suspension, dual hydraulic disc brakes, twin Halo LED headlights, in-deck lighting, twin LED taillights, turn signal lights, and a large center display.

If you’ve instead been thinking of making the jump to e-bikes, many popular EV brands have been having various sales lately, with some already over, others ending soon, and a few just starting, like Lectric’s 5-year anniversary sale that is taking up to $570 off e-bikes while also giving away five free accessories. There’s also the Mother’s Day Sale from Heybike that is taking up to $700 off its popular e-bike models for the forseeable future, or there’s Blix Bikes’ newest Spring Savings sale that is taking up to $700 off e-bikes while also giving up to $465 in free add-on accessories. Then there is Juiced’s debut of the all-new JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike, the fastest and most powerful model under the brand, that is now available for pre-order with a $300 discount. Aventon Bikes is still having a sale that includes a free battery worth $500 with the purchase of select e-bikes. Rad Power just launched its newest sale through May 8 that is taking $100 off the RadRunner 2 Utility e-bike and offering free accessories with two other models. And thats not the end either – head over to our Green Deals hub to browse through all the other EV sales that are still going on.

EVOLV PRO V2 Electric Scooter features:

Experience this high-performance, rugged electric ride with category-leading capabilities. Featuring a smart center display to show ride data, controls to customize running light patterns, switch to dual drive, all with a superior 21700 battery pack in the deck.

