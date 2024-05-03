EVOLV’s PRO V2 electric scooter offers 44 MPH speed for 37 miles at $1,799 (Save $200)

Reinette LeJeune -
Green DealsEVOLV
$200 off $1,799
a collage of a person on a scooter

EVOLV is offering a $200 off special on two of its electric scooter models, like the popular PRO V2 Electric Scooter for $1,799 shipped, after using the on-page promo code PROV2-ROCKS at checkout. Down from its $1,999 price tag, we’ve seen a few different discounts drop over the last year on this particular model since its release, all of them falling to the same $1,799 low during major holiday shopping events like Black Friday and Christmas sales. Today’s deal is no different, coming in as a solid $200 markdown that lands at the lowest price we have tracked.

The PRO V2 e-scooter comes equipped with dual 1,200W motors (2,600W peak) and a 52V battery that carries the scooter up to a max speed of 44 MPH for up to 37 miles on a single charge. You can also upgrade to the Pro-R V2 model for an additional $300 ($500 normally – the above promo code works for this upgraded model as well), boosting your motors to 1,400W of nominal power each and extending travel distance up to 50 miles on a single charge. They both feature front and rear spring suspension, front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, a front fender light, a taillight, running lights, turn signal lights, an IP54 water-resistance rating, and a smart center display – all with a foldable design for easy storage and transport when not in use.

The second model included in this special sale is the CORSA Electric Scooter for $2,635 shipped, after using the on-page promo code CORSA-ROCKS at checkout. This model also sports dual 1,200W motors (but with a 4,800W peak) and a larger 60V battery that hits 44 MPH for up to 37 miles on a single charge. It comes with 11-inch tubeless street-style grippy tires, front and rear shock suspension, dual hydraulic disc brakes, twin Halo LED headlights, in-deck lighting, twin LED taillights, turn signal lights, and a large center display.

If you’ve instead been thinking of making the jump to e-bikes, many popular EV brands have been having various sales lately, with some already over, others ending soon, and a few just starting, like Lectric’s 5-year anniversary sale that is taking up to $570 off e-bikes while also giving away five free accessories. There’s also the Mother’s Day Sale from Heybike that is taking up to $700 off its popular e-bike models for the forseeable future, or there’s Blix Bikes’ newest Spring Savings sale that is taking up to $700 off e-bikes while also giving up to $465 in free add-on accessories. Then there is Juiced’s debut of the all-new JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike, the fastest and most powerful model under the brand, that is now available for pre-order with a $300 discount. Aventon Bikes is still having a sale that includes a free battery worth $500 with the purchase of select e-bikes. Rad Power just launched its newest sale through May 8 that is taking $100 off the RadRunner 2 Utility e-bike and offering free accessories with two other models. And thats not the end either – head over to our Green Deals hub to browse through all the other EV sales that are still going on.

EVOLV PRO V2 Electric Scooter features:

Experience this high-performance, rugged electric ride with category-leading capabilities. Featuring a smart center display to show ride data, controls to customize running light patterns, switch to dual drive, all with a superior 21700 battery pack in the deck.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

EVOLV

About the Author

Reinette LeJeune

Amazon knocks up to $190 off Nespresso coffee and espre...
Shark’s ION robot vacuum with a tri-brush system ...
A farewell to 9to5Toys and my LEGO adventures
Android game and app deals: No Place for Bravery, Ashwo...
The 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro config you actually want...
Celebrate May the 4th with the best deals on Star Wars ...
Apple Watch Ultra 2 lands at new Amazon all-time low of...
Embrace the Dark Side with CASETiFY’s new Star Wa...
Load more...
Show More Comments

Manage push notifications

We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
Please wait...processing
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
Please wait...processing