Dick’s Sporting Goods Back to School Sale offers up to 50% off HOKA, adidas, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods is offering up to 50% off new markdowns during its Back to School Event. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. During this sale you can find deals on adidas, Nike, Under Armour, HOKA, and more. Look and feel your best when heading to class in the HOKA Gaviota 4 Running Shoes that are marked down to $127 and originally sold for $170. These running shoes are lightweight, cushioned, flexible, and have a rigid outsole that promotes traction. This style was designed to go the distance weather you’re running, walking, or hiking. Plus, you can choose from five versatile color options. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 800 positive reviews. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire event here.
Our top picks for men include:
- HOKA Gaviota 4 Running Shoes $127 (Orig. $170)
- adidas Tiro 23 League Pants $38 (Orig. $50)
- Under Armour Tech Short-Sleeve T-Shirt $18 (Orig. $25)
- Nike Club Jersey Joggers $34 (Orig. $42)
- Dri-FIT Stride 5-Inch Shorts $44 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- FP Movement Hit the Slopes Pullover $54 (Orig. $128)
- Nike Air Max 270 Sneakers $120 (Orig. $160)
- On Cloudswift 2 Running Shoes $120 (Orig. $150)
- Nike Blazer Mid 77 Sneakers $74 (Orig. $105)
- Nike Waffle Debut Shoes $58 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
