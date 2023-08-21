Upgrade your gaming rig with Logitech’s G PRO X SUPERLIGHT mouse at $109 (Save $51)

Amazon is offering the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT Magenta Wireless Gaming Mouse for $108.99 shipped, after you’ve clipped the on-page $10 off coupon. Down from its usual price of $160, this combined 32% discount is a new all-time low for this product. Like all of Logitech’s G PRO series gaming gear, this mouse was designed with and for professional gamers. It features an ultra-lightweight body clocking in under 2.2-ounces, a nearly 25% weight reduction compared to standard PRO wireless mice, as well as pro-grade USB wireless performance, providing you with a 1ms report rate connection without drag or distractions from a cord. Its battery ensures 70 hours of playing on a single charge, compared to the usual 48 hours you’d get from the G Pro Wireless. It even has the latest version of Hero sensor, exceeding 400 IPS and giving you 25,600 DPI tracking. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

Why stop at a mouse? If you want to make professional plays in game, you might as well invest in more professional gear, like the Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset with Blue Voice currently on Amazon for $84, a 35% discount from its usual $130. Upgrade your comms with the detachable 6mm Blue VO!CE mic, which tunes your voice in real time to sound richer and clearer with advanced noise reduction, compression and de-esser. It also features a next generation 7.1 and object-based surround sound, giving you better in-game positional, distance, and object awareness during gameplay.

You can also read about the G PRO X headset, as well as other options to upgrade your battlestation, or check out our Gaming Deals hub, which is updated daily.

Logitech G PRO X Wireless Gaming Mouse Features:

Made with and for Pro Gamers: Designed in collaboration with the world’s leading gaming esports pros; engineered to win, it is the pinnacle of our continued pursuit for the highest performance level. Ultra-lightweight engineering: At under 2.2 oz with hyper-minimal redesign achieving nearly 25 percent weight reduction compared to the standard PRO Wireless mouse. With pro-grade USB wireless performance, LIGHTSPEED provides a rock-solid and super-fast 1 ms report rate connection, without the drag and distraction of a computer cord.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!