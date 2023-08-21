Upgrade your gaming rig with Logitech’s G PRO X SUPERLIGHT mouse at $109 (Save $51)

Reinette LeJeune -
$51 off $109

Amazon is offering the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT Magenta Wireless Gaming Mouse for $108.99 shipped, after you’ve clipped the on-page $10 off coupon. Down from its usual price of $160, this combined 32% discount is a new all-time low for this product. Like all of Logitech’s G PRO series gaming gear, this mouse was designed with and for professional gamers. It features an ultra-lightweight body clocking in under 2.2-ounces, a nearly 25% weight reduction compared to standard PRO wireless mice, as well as pro-grade USB wireless performance, providing you with a 1ms report rate connection without drag or distractions from a cord. Its battery ensures 70 hours of playing on a single charge, compared to the usual 48 hours you’d get from the G Pro Wireless. It even has the latest version of Hero sensor, exceeding 400 IPS and giving you 25,600 DPI tracking. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

Why stop at a mouse? If you want to make professional plays in game, you might as well invest in more professional gear, like the Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset with Blue Voice currently on Amazon for $84, a 35% discount from its usual $130. Upgrade your comms with the detachable 6mm Blue VO!CE mic, which tunes your voice in real time to sound richer and clearer with advanced noise reduction, compression and de-esser. It also features a next generation 7.1 and object-based surround sound, giving you better in-game positional, distance, and object awareness during gameplay.

You can also read about the G PRO X headset, as well as other options to upgrade your battlestation, or check out our Gaming Deals hub, which is updated daily.

Logitech G PRO X Wireless Gaming Mouse Features:

Made with and for Pro Gamers: Designed in collaboration with the world’s leading gaming esports pros; engineered to win, it is the pinnacle of our continued pursuit for the highest performance level. Ultra-lightweight engineering: At under 2.2 oz with hyper-minimal redesign achieving nearly 25 percent weight reduction compared to the standard PRO Wireless mouse. With pro-grade USB wireless performance, LIGHTSPEED provides a rock-solid and super-fast 1 ms report rate connection, without the drag and distraction of a computer cord.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Reinette LeJeune

Get round the clock security with Arlo’s Essentia...
Versatile NutriChef Electric Pressure Cooker makes dinn...
Blanket your home with lightining-fast internet with Li...
SteelSeries’ Apex Pro TKL gaming keyboards with c...
Waterproof and dustproof JBL Boombox 3 keeps your party...
Lenovo’s convertible IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook se...
Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 ANC earbuds are 9to5 favori...
Today’s Android game and app deals: Siralim Ultim...
Load more...
Show More Comments