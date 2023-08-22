PacSun updates your wardrobe with up to 50% off adiadas, Converse, more + free shipping

Ali Smith -
Fashionpacsun
50% off + free shipping

PacSun is currently offering up to 50% off new fall arrivals and free delivery on all orders. Inside this sale you can find deals on adidas, Columbia, Converse, Crocs, Vans, Nike, Ralph Lauren, and more. The adidas Eco Sportswear Crewneck Sweatshirt is a standout from this sale and it’s currently marked down to $42. For comparison, this sweatshirt was originally priced at $60 and it will easily be a go-to in your wardrobe for fall weather. It pairs nicely with any bottom in your wardrobe and it has an attached hood to help keep you head warm in cool temperatures. Better yet, the fleece interior adds warmth and can easily be machine washed. Find the rest of our top picks below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

pacsun

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Save up to $150 on Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 at 2...
Sun Joe’s 10-inch 8A electric chainsaw doubles as a p...
Travel 45 miles on Schwinn’s Kettle Valley Electr...
Tested: Sennheiser HD 660S2 Headphones – wonderful hi...
EcoSmart’s ECO 18 Electric Tankless Water Heater ...
9to5Toys Daily: August 22, 2023 – Apple Watch Ultra $...
SheetGPT is ChatGPT for Google Sheets and it’s on...
Samsung’s all-new M8 AirPlay 2 Smart Monitors now...
Load more...
Show More Comments