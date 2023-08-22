Sun Joe’s 10-inch 8A electric chainsaw doubles as a pole saw at $85 (29% off)

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 10-inch 8A Electric Convertible Pole Chain Saw for $84.71 shipped. Down from its usual $120, this 29% discount is the lowest price we’ve seen for this product, matching previous discounts over the course of summer. This versatile device comes as a 2-in-1 combo, able to convert between a chainsaw and a pole saw for whatever cutting job is ahead of you, ideal for overhanging branches and thin logs. The 120V chainsaw is equipped with a 10-inch bar and chain, as well as an 8A motor, able to cut branches up to 9.5 inches thick. The pole extends to 8.8 feet long, giving you up to 15 feet of overhead reach.

For a cheaper Sun Joe pole saw option, Amazon is also offering the Sun Joe 8-inch 40V Cordless Multi-Angle Pole Chain Saw Kit for $56, a 54% discount from its usual $124, and the lowest price we have seen, matching the same markdown two weeks ago. Its 40V 2.5Ah Eco Sharp rechargeable lithium-ion battery provides up to 15 minutes of whisper-quiet runtime. The telescoping pole extends to 8.5 feet to provide 15 feet of overhead reach. Like the above product, this pole saw is perfect for cutting overhanging branches and thin logs with its 8-inch bar and chain, and 30º adjustable head.

To further expand your Sun Joe collection, check out our recent coverage of products like the Sun Joe XTREAM Electric Pressure Washer, with its 13A motor, this power washer can reach pressures of 2200 lbs. per square inch, perfect for stripping away dirt, grease, and grime while its 1.65 gallon-per-minute max flow rate easily rinses away tough oil stains, mold, mildew, caked on mud, rust and other stubborn dirt and deposits. You can also read about the cheaper Sun Joe 13A Electric Pressure Washer, which features an adjustable spray nozzle that allows you to cover multiple tasks – from pinpoint jet to fan spray (0º to 45º) – with a simple twist.

Sun Joe10-inch 8A Electric Convertible Pole Chain Saw Features:

2-in-1 to easily convert from a pole chainsaw to a chainsaw

VERSATILE and ideal for cutting overhanging limbs and thin logs

POWERFUL 8-Amp motor cuts branches up to 9.5″ thick

AUTO-OILER for automatic chain lubrication to maintain the chain for long-term use

