Sun Joe SPX1501 13-Amp Electric Pressure Washer removes grime for $85 (29% off)

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe SPX1501 13-Amp Electric Pressure Washer for $84.80 shipped. Down from $119, this 29% discount is the 2nd lowest price we have seen for this product since December 2021. Equipped with a 13-amp high pressure-packed punch, this pressure washer will have you saying goodbye to mildew, grease, oil, mud, rust, and other stubborn gunk and grime. It features an adjustable spray nozzle that allows you to cover multiple tasks – from pinpoint jet to fan spray (0º to 45º) – with a simple twist. It’s also designed to automatically shut off the pump when the trigger is not engaged, saving you energy and prolong the pump’s life. Includes a 33-inch extension wand, 20-foot high pressure hose, garden hose adapter, and 35-foot power cord with GFCI protection.

If you’re looking to stock up on your pressure washer arsenal, Amazon is also offering complementary items alongside the above pressure washer, like the Sun Joe SPX-FC34-MXT Foam Cannon for $20, a 34% discount from its usual $30. Compatible with most pressure washers up to 3000 PSI, this device gives you a touch-free foamer to cover tenacious gunk, grease and grime with a thick lather of foam to ensure its swift removal. You can also grab yourself a 1-gallon jug of Sun Joe SPX-HDC1G House and Deck All-Purpose Concentrated Cleaner for $16 as well.

As an alternative pressure washer option, you can check out our recent coverage of the slightly more powerful Sun Joe SPX3000-XT1 XTREAM, currently on Amazon for $173, with clipping of the on-page $25 off coupon. If you’re looking for other lawn and garden care equipment, learn about the Sun Joe 48V IONMAX Cordless Chainsaw Kit, or check out our Green Deals hub for more discounts on a variety of brands.

Sun Joe SPX1501 13-Amp Electric Pressure Washer Features:

[POWERFUL]: 13-amp motor generates

[VERSATILE]: Ideal for light to medium duty cleaning jobs including auto, deck, concrete, pavers, dock, boat, cabin, porch, patio, windows, siding, driveway and more!

[ADJUSTABLE PRESSURE]: Adjustable spray wand with twist nozzle easily controls water pressure to handle the task at hand

[TSS (Total Stop System)]: Automatically shuts off pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!