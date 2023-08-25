Bose’s popular ANC Headphones 700 now start from $269 (Reg. $379)

Amazon now offers the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $299 shipped. Typically fetching $379, you’re now looking at $80 in savings alongside a match of the best price this year. Today’s offer is the same as what we saw back on Prime Day, and the first discount since. Still some of the most beloved headphones on the market, the Bose 700 offer 11 different levels of active noise cancellation at the center of the experience, which pairs with a comfortable over-ear design. Alongside 20-hour battery life, you’ll have the option of both Bluetooth and wired listening to round out the package with onboard Alexa and Assistant control. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind going the refurbished route, there’s also the option to go pick up the Bose Headphones 700 direct from the official Bose storefront. Marked down by an extra $30, you can bring home the same noise cancelling experience as above for $269. We took a hands-on look at the experience of buying direct from the Bose refurbished a few years back, and were pretty impressed by how good of a value you actually get. Which of course is only made better by the added savings that total up to $110 off.

Although if we’re talking about headphones around the $250 price point, the all-new Beats Studio Pro are an essential to mention. Thanks to their very first discount, the new ANC cans arrive with $100 in savings alongside a capable feature set centered around Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking.

Bose Headphones 700 features:

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deliver everything you expect — and things you never imagined possible. Think of them as smart headphones that let you keep your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants. Or confidently take a call with the most powerful microphone system for voice pickup. And then there’s Bose AR, a first-of-its-kind audio augmented reality platform that makes astonishing new audio experiences possible.

