Today’s best iOS game and app deals: One Deck Dungeon, Sentinels of the Multiverse, more

Your Monday morning collection of the best iOS game and app deals courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts is now live and waiting down below. Time is winding down to score the Pixlemator Pro image editing suite at 30% off and be sure to scope out the deals we are tracking on Apple’s official iPhone 14 series silicone MagSafe cases and its Studio Display at the second-best Amazon price yet. But for now it’s all about the apps including highlights like One Deck Dungeon, Sentinels of the Multiverse, Pocket Academy 3, Aeon’s End, and more. Head below for the rest of today’s best iOS game and app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: What’s in The Oceans?: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Extraordinary Women: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Women Who Changed the World: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Scroll of Onmyoji: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Pocket Academy 3: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Aeon’s End: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Candy Disaster TD (Full Ver.): $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Unitied: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of Earth-Prime: $15 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Fran Bow: $5 (Reg. $10)

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: RGB Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: NotifiNote: Notification Notes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Focus Traveller – Flow Timer: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Funnel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Arcane Vale: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Lost Shield: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sparklite: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Pure Piano: $15 (Reg. $30)

One Deck Dungeon features:

Adventure calls… but you don’t always have time to spend hours optimizing your character sheet or managing your inventory! One Deck Dungeon lets you jump right in to bashing down doors, rolling dice, and squashing baddies with style. Get a full roguelike game experience, boiled down to its essence, and captured in a single deck of cards and a handful of dice!

