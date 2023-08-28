Save $299 on Apple’s Studio Display at second-best Amazon price of $1,600, more

Amazon is now offering the second-best price ever on Apple’s Studio Display. Dropping the Nano-Texture Glass version down to $1,599.99 shipped, the savings today land from the usual $1,899 price tag. That’s $299 off the going rate and marking the lowest discount we’ve seen since all the way back in April when it was $100 less. Otherwise, this is the best discount we’ve seen. Those who want to make out for less will also find the standard Apple Studio Display at $1,499. It doesn’t come with as steep of savings attached, but is now $100 off. Head below for more.

Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR, the new Apple Studio Display is designed to pair with the new Mac Studio and all of the other M1/M2 machines. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and 6-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around back there is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging, as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting in peripherals and the like.

If you’re looking to complete your desktop workstation with the latest in Apple Silicon, Apple’s new M2 Max/Ultra Mac Studios are now on sale for one of the first times. With as much as $440 in savings across different configurations, the ongoing savings now start at $1,899.

Apple Studio Display features:

Studio Display brings a stunning all-screen design with narrow borders and a refined, all-aluminum enclosure that houses an advanced set of features in a slim profile. Its built-in stand allows the user to tilt the display up to 30 degrees. To meet the needs of a variety of workspaces, Studio Display also offers a tilt- and height-adjustable stand option with a counterbalancing arm that makes the display feel weightless as it is adjusted. A VESA mount adapter option is also available, and supports landscape or portrait orientation for even more flexibility.

