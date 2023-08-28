Apple’s official iPhone 14 series silicone MagSafe cases start from $24 (Reg. $49) at Amazon

Amazon is now discounting Apple’s official iPhone 14 Silicone MagSafe cases for all four of the latest handsets. Going on sale for the first time in months, the iPhone 14 Pro model comes in two styles and is now on sale for $37.49 shipped. Today’s price cut lands from the usual $49 price tag in order to arrive right at the all-time low. It’s the best we’ve seen on these colors and the first chance to save since earlier in the summer at 24% off. Keeping up the premium stylings of other official Apple cases, these silicone offerings protect your iPhone 14 series device with a soft-touch and grippy finish that comes in one of several styles. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging passthrough, as well. Shop all of the styles below from $24.

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

If you’re not sold on Apple’s official offering, even with the discount attached, be sure to go check out all of the other options we’ve recommended for scoring a new case instead. Our roundup covers all of the best options for Apple’s now latest and greatest handset, including everything from premium offerings to more affordable clear cases and the styles that fall in-between.

Apple iPhone 14 Silicone MagSafe Case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 14, the Silicone Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to protect your iPhone. The silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there’s a soft microfibre lining for even more protection. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 14, this case offers a magical attach experience and faster wireless charging, every time. When it’s time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!