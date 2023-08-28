Today’s best game deals: Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $43, Untitled Goose Game $10, more

As Amazon’s notable buy one get one FREE sale rolls on, it is also now offering Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury on Nintendo Switch for $43 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $60, this is 28% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It also comes within about $3 of the lowest we have tracked outside of a couple fleeting holiday and on-page coupon offers. This is the Nintendo Switch version of Super Mario 3D World featuring various playable characters and the feline Cat Suit you can enjoy solo or with friends. It also includes the add-on Bowser’s Fury adventure that pits Mario up against a giant Kaiju-sized Bowser. It is a must-have for any Switch library if you ask me and now’s your chance to score a nice discount. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Untitled Goose Game eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- This War of Mine: Complete eShop $2 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Amazon buy one get one FREE Switch games
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2 pre-orders live at $50
- Kirby: Star Allies on Nintendo Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $49 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds
- The Last of Us: Part 1 $46.50 (Reg. $70)
- The Callisto Protocol $15 (Reg. $20)
- Valkyrie Elysium PS5 $25 (Reg. $40)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $18 (Reg. $20+)
- Resident Evil 4 remake $53.50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village PS5 $16 (Reg. $20+)
- Amazon buy one get one FREE PlayStation/Xbox games
- The Quarry $20 (Reg. $30)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- PlayStation PSN Under $20 digital game sale
- PlayStation PSN August Savings event up to 83% off
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Advance Collection PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
Summer Game announcements and reveals:
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
- Massive Summer Game Fest showcase: Spider-Man 2, MK 1, more
- Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, more
- Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now!
- Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay
- Summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
