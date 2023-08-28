Today’s best game deals: Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $43, Untitled Goose Game $10, more

As Amazon’s notable buy one get one FREE sale rolls on, it is also now offering Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury on Nintendo Switch for $43 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $60, this is 28% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It also comes within about $3 of the lowest we have tracked outside of a couple fleeting holiday and on-page coupon offers. This is the Nintendo Switch version of Super Mario 3D World featuring various playable characters and the feline Cat Suit you can enjoy solo or with friends. It also includes the add-on Bowser’s Fury adventure that pits Mario up against a giant Kaiju-sized Bowser. It is a must-have for any Switch library if you ask me and now’s your chance to score a nice discount. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more

Summer Game announcements and reveals:

