Arcade1Up’s X-Men 4-Player Wi-Fi cabinet with stool and riser drops to $500 (Reg. $750)

Amazon is now looking to help bring some vintage X-Men vibes to your game room at up to $250 off. You can land the Arcade1Up X-Men 4 Player Arcade Machine with the riser and matching stool included for $499.99 shipped. Regularly $750 this is 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Still up at full price via GameStop, today’s deal is also matching both our previous mentions and the Amazon all-time low. You’re looking at an epic 4-player cabinet complete with comic-style X-Men art and a lit marquee alongside a 17-inch color display and classic arcade controls. It features Wi-Fi action “to fight through levels with retro gamers playing from their own cabinets” alongside three nostalgic X-Men/Marvel titles as well: X-Men, Captain America and the Avengers, and The Avengers in Galactic Storm. Hit up our announcement coverage and then head below for more Arcade1Up price drops.

More Arcade1Up deals

Be sure to check out some of the brand’s latest releases while you’re at it including the Arcade1Up x Kith cabinet loaded with classic comic art and X-Men games – it is easily one my personal favorites in the lineup. Then dive in to our launch coverage of the new Arcade1Up Fast and Furious cabinet as well as its Wi-Fi Casinocade Deluxe that debuted at CES earlier this year.

Arcade1Up X-Men 4 Player Arcade Machine features:

The X-Men Arcade Cabinet takes you back in time, bringing back classic Marvel games that lifts your excitement to an all-time high. Whether you are a Marvel fan or a retro gamer – Arcade1Up has iconic Marvel X-Men arcade games for you to enjoy in your home, dorm room or office. Providing authentic arcade experiences in a home arcade form factor, Arcade1Up game cabinets are absolute must-haves for family game rooms, man caves, or a welcome distraction in the office. They play great, look great, and are instant conversation pieces.

