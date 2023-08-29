Upgrade your battlestation keyboard with Razer Doubleshot PBT Keycaps at $13 (57% off)

Update: This deal is live once again

Amazon is offering a particularly notable price on the Razer Doubleshot PBT Keycap Upgrade Set at $12.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, you can now land the green set to add a pop of color to your setup while upgrading to Doubleshot PBT covers at 57% off the going rate. The price we are tracking here today is also a new Amazon all-time low. Compatible with mechanical and optical keyboards with standard 104/105 US and UK layouts, you’re looking at a complete 120-piece set of oil-resistant Doubleshot PBT keycaps “less prone to long-term, shiny grime buildup.” The construction here delivers “extra-thick” walls with thin fonts that allow RGB lighting to “shine through without issue” as well. Head below for more details.

You certainly aren’t going to be finding comparable Razer Dooubleshot keycap upgrades for less than today’s lead deal – the other sets are still up at full price if you can find them in-stock at all. But you might want to browse through the latest from Razer down below while you’re at it:

And while we we are talking Razer, be sure to scope out the ongoing all-time low we are tracking Razer’s recently-released Stream Controller X. Now down to $126 shipped, the latest Razer desktop controller is giving the Elgato Stream Decks a run for their money with 15 customizable buttons to perform set actions, trigger macros, and more. Get a closer look right here.

Razer Doubleshot PBT Keycap Upgrade Set features:

Compatibility: Razer Mechanical and Optical Keyboards and Standard 104/105 US and UK layouts

Oil-Resistant Doubleshot PBT Keycaps: Made of textured, high-grade PBT for a more durable finish less prone to long-term, shiny grime buildup

Extra-Thick Key Walls: Provides maximum durability and solid key presses

Backlight Compatible & Fade-Resistant: Unique doubleshot construction process for thin fonts allows for RGB lights shine through without issue

Extensive Keycap Selection: Consists of 120 keycaps and additional stabilizers which fit all Mechanical and Optical Razer keyboards, as well as any key switch with a cross-shaped axis

