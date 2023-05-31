Razer’s new ANC HyperSpeed gaming earbuds have ‘the fastest wireless tech’ and Chroma RGB

After the introduction of its new Nommo V2 speakers earlier this month, Razer has now expanded its audio lineup with a new pair of gaming earbuds. “Reforged to revolutionize the soundstage,” the new Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed earbuds have now been upgraded and enhanced to make a triumphant return and attempt to convince gamers to get rid of those clunky over-ear headsets. Leveraging “game-changing versatility and best-in-class connectivity,” the new Razer gaming earbuds are now available for purchase, and you can get all of the details down below.

New low-latency Razer gaming earbuds

One major selling point for Razer on its new gaming buds is one based around connectivity. Potential latency issues aside, some gaming rigs just don’t support Bluetooth well enough for serious gamers to fork out a couple hundred bucks to use high-quality earbuds while in the heat of battle. But Razer is looking to change all of that.

The new Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed earbuds are compatible with PC, PlayStation, smartphones, and handhelds like the Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck by way of Bluetooth 5.3 or the included HyperSpeed Wireless Dongle (USB-A/USB-C).

Razer says that to meet the demands of competitive gaming, it has created “the fastest wireless technology with a stability to match.”

Game in the fast lane with Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, 3X faster than any other wireless gaming technology as tested by TUV SUD PSB – a globally recognized certification institute. To achieve this speed, we’ve had to optimize its data protocol, reducing the time it takes to send data between your mouse and PC. In addition, it uses an ultra-fast radio frequency to speed up that process even further. With less delay, this translates to the lowest click latency we’ve ever recorded.

THX, Razer Chroma RGB, and adjustable ANC

Joining the onboard THX certified audio and the Razer Chroma RGB lighting (16.8 million colors, countless patterns, and dynamic in-game lighting effects) we have come to love from the brand, the new gaming earbuds also sport adjustable active noise cancellation. Looking to bring an enhanced level of immersion and awareness to your setup, Razer has implemented “advanced feedback and feedforward microphones” to monitor sound around you and provide real-time control to cancel out noise “during focused gaming sessions” as well as allowing folks to make use of an “in-app slider to adjust how much ambient sound to let in.”

The headphones themselves carry 6 hours of wireless battery life, but that number quickly jumps up to a total of 30 when you factor in the included charging case:

The new wireless charging case holds an additional 24 hours of battery life. Pair it with a Razer Charging Pad, other wireless chargers, or use the USB-C port for wired recharging.

The new Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed gaming earbuds are now available for purchase at Amazon and elsewhere for $199.99 shipped.

