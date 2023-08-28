Save $1,300 on LG’s 77-inch OLED 4K smart TV before the NFL season kicks off at $1,997

Joining a series of all-time lows on the new Hisense models from $400 and coming as part of Amazon’s latest 4K TV deals, we are tracking some new all-time lows on LG’s 2023 models to upgrade before the NFL season starts up in a couple weeks. One standout offer here has the 2023 AI-powered LG 77-inch Class B3 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV on sale for $1,996.99 shipped. Regularly $3,300, you’re looking at over $1,300 in savings and the best price we can find. This model is now on sale for $2,000 at Best Buy and is currently at the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon. Jam-packed with the latest LG tech, the whole experience centers around 77-inches of OLED action with “over 8.3 million self-lit pixels that turn on and off individually for perfect black and incredible colors.” The 120Hz refresh rate joins support for Alexa (built-in), Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit gear, as well as Dolby Vision, HDR 10, Apple AirPlay 2, and more. The NVIDIA Adaptive Sync and FreeSync Premium (AMD Adaptive Sync) are nice touches for gamers, much like the pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs. Head below for more 4K TV deals to get ready for the 2023 NFL season.

More notable 4K TV deals live right now:

Then go dive into our coverage of the “world’s first wireless OLED TV” from LG. The 97-inch model will cost you $30,000, but they are worth a closer look just for fun anyway. Then swing by our home theater hub for more including this new all-time low on the Optoma True 4K UHD Gaming Projector at $263 off the going rate.

LG 77-inch Class B3 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV features:

The unmatched beauty of self-lit OLED pixels in the LG OLED B3 is more than meets the eye. Keep pace with the action with a native 120Hz refresh rate for smoother movement whether you’re gaming or watching sports. Entertainment extras like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and FILMMAKER MODE give you the big-picture experience straight from your couch. LG OLED has over 8.3 million self-lit pixels that turn on and off individually for perfect black and incredible colors, with contrast you can’t get from anywhere else but OLED. Less searching, more streaming, thanks to the next generation of AI technology. Enjoy your favorite content including fitness, sports, entertainment and more. Use the Magic Remote to easily find what you’re looking for.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!