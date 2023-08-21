Upgrade to Sony’s new PS5-ready 120Hz Smart Google TV for Spider-Man 2 at $1,198 ($400 off)

Amazon has now kicked off a notable Sony 4K TV sale featuring a number of the latest 2023 models at some of the best prices ever. One notable standout here has the Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD X90L BRAVIA XR Smart Google TV for $1,198 shipped. Regularly $1,600 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $1,200, today’s deal is over $500 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This deal also marks a new Amazon all-time low at $100 under the price drop we spotted at the beginning of the month. Joining PlayStation 5 exclusive features to enhance your Spider-Man 2 experience this fall and beyond including Auto HDR Tone Mapping that “automatically adjusts the HDR settings of the PS5 console to the TV for detailed, high-contrast scenes,” it also delivers support for 4K at 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM via four HDMI 2.1 ports. The 120Hz panel also comes with Google Assistant and Alexa voice commands built-in, Apple’s AirPlay 2 streaming, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a pair of USB ports, head below for more details and additional Sony TV deals.

You’ll find the rest of the latest Amazon Sony 4K TV deals waiting on this landing page. Spanning a number of both more affordable and higher-end models, you’ll see more of its latest 2023 models on sale at Amazon right now alongside some highlights listed below:

Looking for something even bigger? This morning saw Amazon knock another $1,000 off the giant 98-inch TCL smart Google TV, to deliver at least $2,000 in savings on a TV that fetched as much as $8,500 for all most all of last year. Take a closer look at the massive 120Hz panel while it’s at one of its best prices ever as part of today’s coverage.

Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD X90L BRAVIA XR Smart Google TV features:

See a vivid, crisp picture while you watch and game, all enhanced by Full Array LED and powered by the intelligent Cognitive Processor XR. XR Contrast Booster precisely controls zones of LEDs expanding the contrast range for deep, detailed blacks and increased peak brightness. Get detailed, responsive game play and feel the action all around you with Sony TV exclusive feature for the PlayStation 5 console. Auto HDR Tone Mapping automatically adjusts the HDR settings of the PS5 console to the TV for detailed, high-contrast scenes.

