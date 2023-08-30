Bring HomeKit to your desktop or nightstand with this meross metal lamp down at $36 (Reg. $44+)

Joining this morning’s deal on its triple-outlet outdoor smart plug, the official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its square model Smart HomeKit Desk Lamp for $35.96 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Originally $60, it more regularly sells for $44 these days and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes within $1 of the previous deal and the Amazon 2023 low. You’re looking at a voice and app-controlled desktop or nightstand lighting solution with HomeKit control. The dimmable and tunable LED lamp features three white levels, brightness adjustment, scheduling, and 40,000-hour lifespan within a metal design that supports up to 180-degree lamp head movement and 90-degree tilt. Head below for a closer look and more details.

If the HomeKit support isn’t overly important to you in a desktop or nightstand solution, something like this otherwise comparable Dott Arts LED Desk Lamp can save you some cash. Now available at under $16 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, it comes in at less than half the price with a similar design, adjustable brightness, and flexible arm.

For something more vibrant and multi-colored, check out this ongoing deal on Govee’s modular smart RGB wall lighting kit as well as its LED Strip Lights and Light Bars bundle for your TV. Then swing by our smart home hub for even more ways to upgrade your space with some intelligent new gear at a discount including this deal we spotted this morning on Level’s invisible Bolt HomeKit smart lock at the best price of the year.

meross Homekit Smart Desk Lamp features:

The smart LED desk lamp works with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings. You can remotely control the small desk lamp anytime and anywhere with internet access. For HomeKit remote control, you need to install an Apple TV or HomePod in your home. Note: The homekit supported desk lamp only supports 2.4GHz networks. This modern desk lamp is made of high-quality aluminum alloy head and arm for better heat dissipation and durability, which is suitable for travelers, students and workers. Designed to last over 40000 hours, there is no need to replace the bulb in the next 25 years. The meross desk lamp consumes only 20% of the energy of an incandescent bulb.

