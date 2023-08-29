Govee’s modular smart RGB wall lighting kit falls to new $100 low (Save $80), more

Amazon is offering the Govee RGBIC 3D Wall Light Glide for $99.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $40 off coupon. Down from $180, this is a combined 44% discount is a new all-time low and an extra $30 under our previous mention. There is even a “buy 2 save 5%” deal going on when you bundle this item with the other Govee products currently on sale. This package comes with nine standard pieces and six corner pieces (two left corners, two right corners, one convex corner, and one concave corner) to arrange and build however you fancy for out-of-this-world lighting effects to go along with your gaming and entertainment. You can choose from 64 scene modes or twelve pre-set music modes, and with the Music DreamView feature, you can even sync all your Govee lights together for an unparalleled concert of color. They also come compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free use.

For your bundle considerations, Amazon is also offering the Govee Glide RGBIC LED Wall Lights for $90, after clipping the on-page $40 off coupon. A 31% discount, this item can be purchased alongside the above product to qualify for the Govee “buy 2 save 5%” deal. You can connect these 12 interchangeable light segments (eight standard pieces, four corners) in any order you want, giving you the ability to display up to 76 colors at one time, with 16 million color combinations total. They come equipped with 64 pre-set scene modes, and can be synced with your music to react in real time.

Another qualifying item in the Govee “buy 2 save 5%” bundle is the Govee Triangle Light Panels, currently on Amazon for $120, after clipping the on-page $50 off coupon. These triangular panels come in packs of 10, and like the other products can be arranged however way makes you happy to personalize your home lighting. They come with 40 pre-set scene modes, and 6 music modes, and like the other models above, can completely sync up with your music to transmit dazzling displays of color directly onto your walls.

You can also check out our Smart Home hub for more daily deals on all your smart light needs.

Govee RGBIC 3D Wall Light Glide Features:

This wall light includes 9 standard pieces and 6 corner pieces (2 left corners, 2 right corners, 1 convex corner and 1 concave corner) to build your design. Create a centerpiece along your walls for out-of-this-world effects to enjoy with your gaming and entertainment. Govee’s innovative RGBIC technology allows for the Glide Wall Light to display multiple colors at the same time. With 12 different music modes, your playlists will move your lights seamlessly across your walls. Use the Music DreamView feature to sync the rest of Govee lights together for a home concert experience you’ll never forget.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!