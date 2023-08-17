Govee LED Strip Lights and Light Bars with Camera offers interactive vibrancy for $105

Amazon is offering the Govee LED Strip Lights and Light Bars with Camera for $104.99 shipped, with on-page $35 off coupon. This 25% discount is the second lowest price we have seen for this product since the all-time low back in 2021, with a difference of $5. This kit combines the LED TV backlights of Govee’s basic DreamView system with two smart light bars for a fuller reactive lighting to bump your home theater or gaming setup to the next level. With its 1080p Colorsense camera, LED backlights, and two LED RGB light bars, these smart lights are able to react with all your entertainment content in real time. It not only moves and changes brightness in sync with your visuals onscreen, but also syncs with your audio as well, giving you a more robust and dynamic lighting experience. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free voice control of colors, modes, and effects. Through the Govee Home App you can even utilize DIY color and effect customizations, light scheduling, and music modes.

If you’re looking for more smart lights for your home at an affordable price, Govee has plenty of deals going on for their light products. One in particular that will be ending sooner than the rest is the Govee Triangle Light Panels for $119. Down from its usual $170, this deal gives you 10 triangular panels that can each display multiple colors at once. Able to be connected and configured in a vast array of combinations, their transparent shell allows the lights from your panels to transmit directly onto your walls with a unique fluorescent glow to create stunning effects in your home. You can also check out these other Govee products seeing discounts, each one’s vibrancy will provide added multicolor lighting to any space while taking financial concerns into account:

And if you’re in the market for non-Govee related lighting options, check out our recent coverage of Meross’ 16.4-foot Smart LED Strip Lights for $10. And don’t forget to peruse our Smart Home hub for more deals to upgrade your living spaces.

Govee LED Strip Lights & Light Bars with Camera Features:

This kit combines the LED TV backlights of our basic DreamView system with 2 smart light bars for even fuller reactive atmosphere lighting that takes any home theater or gaming setup to the next level. Govee DreamView contains embedded independent control (IC) chips, which allow groups of LEDs to be individually controlled, allowing for a multiple colors to be simultaneously projected onto the walls behind. Compatible with Alexa & Google Assistant for hands-free voice control of colors, modes, and effects.

