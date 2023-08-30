Sony will officially raise the price on PlayStation Plus by as much as $40/year starting next month

After Microsoft jacked up the price of its popular Game Pass subscriptions, PlayStation Plus price hikes are on the way. Buried in the bottom of today’s September PS Plus freebie game collection announcement, Sony has now said it will officially be raising the price of PlayStation Plus tiers. Some two days after the September freebies go live, Sony will be “increasing the price for PlayStation Plus 12-month subscriptions globally across all benefit plans.” Head below for more details.

Sony announces official price increase to PlayStation Plus tiers

Well, I guess everyone sort of saw this coming after PlayStation 5 prices raised outside the US and Microsoft jacked up its Game Pass subs, but the time has come, and Sony isn’t giving folks all that much notice here – you might want to secure yourself a few extra months (or years for that matter) before the price jumps up.

The Essential plan is going up $20 per year, the Extra tier will be $35 more expensive, and the Premium tier is going up by $40 annually.

The upcoming PlayStation Plus price hikes will go live on September 6, 2023, and will affect players worldwide.

Here are the new prices for each tier according to Sony:

PlayStation Plus Essential 12-Month Subscription $79.99 USD | 71,99 Euro | 59.99 GBP | 6,800 Yen

PlayStation Plus Extra 12-Month Subscription $134.99 USD | 125,99 Euro | 99.99 GBP | 11,700 Yen

PlayStation Plus Premium 12-Month Subscription $159.99 USD | 1 51,99 Euro | 119.99 GBP | 13,900 Yen



Sony says that for current 12-month subscribers, the price increase will not take effect until your next renewal date that occurs on or after November 6, 2023.

It also added that “any membership changes you make on or after September 6, such as upgrades, downgrades or buying additional time, will update your plan reflecting the new prices. You can change or cancel your subscription at any time, details here. We’ll notify current subscribers of these changes via email and will have additional details on our website soon.”

It should be noted that Sony has not mentioned any details or price hikes on its monthly or quarterly subscription offerings.

