Bring home a vintage-style Art SodaStream sparkling water maker for $100 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering the SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker for $99.99 shipped in black. Regularly $150 directly from SodaStream, it regularly fetches as much at Amazon and is now up to $50 off the going rate. Today’s deal also comes within $10 of the all-time low and matches the lowest price we have tracked otherwise in the black colorway. The Art model on display here delivers a more unique form-factor and design than the rest of the lineup – it is, for me anyway, the nicest of the bunch. Alongside a sort of vintage pull handle treatment and silver accenting throughout, it provides the brand’s usual at-home soda making experience with everything you need to get started: a 60L Co2 cylinder and a 1 liter dishwasher-safe bottle. Head below for additional details and then hit up our review of the latest model Terra SodaStream as well.

While you certainly won’t get the vintage-style inspired design, a more affordable way to bring home a SodaStream machine is with the brand’s Gaia model. This one delivers an otherwise similar experience as the rest of the lineup and currently sells for $70 shipped on Amazon.

Elsewhere in today’s kitchen deals, we are also tracking a huge 50% price drop on Breville’s juicer and blender combo at $150 shipped as well as a host of refurbished Ninja cookers, air fryers, and coffee makers at up to $180 off. The usually somewhat pricey gear will cost you, even when it’s on sale, but with the refurb pricing you can land some seriously deep deals with everything ready and waiting for you right here.

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker features:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button.

Includes: sparkling water maker, 60L Co2 cylinder, and 1 liter Dishwasher Safe bottle

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each Co2 cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water.

Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe

SodaStream Art machines are only compatible with the SodaStream Quick Connect CO2 cylinder

