Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMacs see refurb Labor Day discounts from $900 (Save $599+)

Woot is now offering the best prices yet on Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac as refurbished discounts start at $899.99 shipped. Headlined by the 8-core CPU/GPU model with 256GB of storage, the savings today are down from the usual $1,499 price tag. This clocks in at $599 off, while beating our previous mention by $30 in order to mark the best discount of the year for something with a more official seal of refurbishment attached. There’s a 1-year warranty applying to both the entry-level and elevated models as well as multiple colorways, with the 512GB SSD configuration dropping to $1,049.99 from its original $1,699 price tag. That’s $649 off and one of the best we’ve seen, too. Head below for more.

Apple’s latest 24-inch iMac arrives with an integrated M1 processor with its sleek design including a 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 512GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

A must-have accessory for Apple’s latest M1 iMac is worth picking up with so much savings from the lead deal. Blending right into your shiny new all-in-one device, Satechi’s USB-C Slim Dock has a matching design that on top of being made of aluminum, is crafted to pair perfectly with the stand of Apple’s desktop. It now sells for $150 on Amazon and is worth the space it takes up on your desk or actually making the iMac’s I/O easy to access.

All of this Labor Day weekend’s other best Apple deals are now also live over in our guide.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors. 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video qualityStudio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings. Six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience. Up to 256GB of ultrafast SSD storage.

