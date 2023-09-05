Kate Spade Surprise Sale takes up to 70% off + an extra 20% off your purchase

Ali Smith -
FashionKate Spade
70% off + 20% off

The Kate Spade Surprise Sale offers up to 70% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your purchase. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. During this sale you can score deals on handbags, backpacks, apparel, jewelry, shoes, and more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Perry Leather Laptop Tote that’s currently marked down to $110 and originally sold for $459. It’s available in four color options and easily can tote your MacBook. It has large shoulder straps for convenience and the top zips to secure your items. It also has several interior pockets and has a stylish logo on the front. Find even more deals by heading below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

