Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Railbound, Cytus II, DEEMO, and more

Joining today's App Store offers, we also have a new all-time low on the M2 Mac mini alongside everything else in our Apple deal hub.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Cytus II: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DEEMO: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Wilderless Classic: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Medieval Cat Stickers: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: King of Defense Premium: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Railbound: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: John Ray Space Adventure: $9 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: VOLT Synth: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Buffer Editor – Code Editor: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: T-Mojix Stickers: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Mirror Journal: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Chuckie Egg 2017: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Not Dragon, Dragon: FREE (Reg. $0.50)

iOS Universal: Smart Closet – Your Stylist: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Worms W.M.D: Mobilize: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Legend of Keepers: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Get Together: A Coop Adventure: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Beagle Bruno Stickers: $0.50 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Color Sheep: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: NanoStudio 2: $9 (Reg. $17)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer $3 (Reg. $5)

Railbound features:

Place, remove and reroute connections so that carriages safely connect to the locomotive. But be careful and don’t make them run into each other! Our main levels will take you through a variety of locations at a relaxed pace. Forks along the road will lead you to spicy brainteasers that’ll please even the most demanding players! Use tunnels to cover vast distances in an instant. Delay trains using well-timed railway barriers. Switch tracks to reroute cars in different directions. Pick up cute friends on the way and encounter even more challenges on your journey!

