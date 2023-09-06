Today’s best game deals: Street Fighter 6 from $40, Final Fantasy XVI Deluxe $80, and more

Amazon is now offering Street Fighter 6 on PS4 for $49 or on Xbox Series X for $49.49 shipped. Regularly $60, these are within $0.50 of the lowest we have tracked there. However, using code  QVCNEW20, you can land a copy on PS4, PS5, or Xbox Series X via QVC right now for $39.99 shipped. That’s the lowest price we have tracked yet on the latest entry in the long-running and beloved fighting franchise. This one was officially unveiled back in 2022 before hitting store shelves this summer. Alongside a host of returning fan favorite fighters (18 in total at launch), there are also some new entries to the tournament and campaign side of things alongside two new control schemes – “modern Controls allow you to perform special attacks with simple button combinations and are designed for players who want to fight without memorizing and practicing.” There are also new game modes on top of the usual arcade-style one-on-one action with Fighting Ground, World Tour, and and the Battle Hub. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!

***Catch up on the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Amazon rare deals on 3-month Xbox Game Pass from $21 (30% off)

***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

