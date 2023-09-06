Today’s best game deals: Street Fighter 6 from $40, Final Fantasy XVI Deluxe $80, and more

Amazon is now offering Street Fighter 6 on PS4 for $49 or on Xbox Series X for $49.49 shipped. Regularly $60, these are within $0.50 of the lowest we have tracked there. However, using code QVCNEW20, you can land a copy on PS4, PS5, or Xbox Series X via QVC right now for $39.99 shipped. That’s the lowest price we have tracked yet on the latest entry in the long-running and beloved fighting franchise. This one was officially unveiled back in 2022 before hitting store shelves this summer. Alongside a host of returning fan favorite fighters (18 in total at launch), there are also some new entries to the tournament and campaign side of things alongside two new control schemes – “modern Controls allow you to perform special attacks with simple button combinations and are designed for players who want to fight without memorizing and practicing.” There are also new game modes on top of the usual arcade-style one-on-one action with Fighting Ground, World Tour, and and the Battle Hub. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!
***Catch up on the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct
- Cuphead physical $28.50 (Reg. $40)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Hades eShop $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- GRIS eShop $4 (Reg. $17)
- The Messenger eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $17.50 (Reg. $30)
- eShop Blockbuster sale up to 50% off
- LEGOm, Castlevania, Mario, Spyro, LEGO 2K Drive, Mega Man, more
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $18 (Reg. up to $60)
- Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition $30 (Reg. $50)
- Untitled Goose Game eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- This War of Mine: Complete eShop $2 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Amazon buy one get one FREE Switch games
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $49 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Amazon rare deals on 3-month Xbox Game Pass from $21 (30% off)
***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds
- Final Fantasy XVI: Deluxe Edition $80 (Reg. $100)
- Final Fantasy XVI PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil 4 $53.50 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced $30 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Games (mostly) Under $10 sale
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $17.50 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition PS5 $11 (Reg. $30)
- Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time $14 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Plus Double Discounts sale from $1.50
- LEGO, Shadow of Mordor, Batman, SEGA Classics, Star Wars, Red Dead, and much more
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection $48 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Ubisoft Publisher Sale up to 80% off
- Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Ghost Recon, more
- Sonic Frontiers Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course Xbox $20 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish Xbox $12 (Reg. $40)
- The Callisto Protocol $16 (Reg. $20)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $18 (Reg. $20+)
- Amazon buy one get one FREE PlayStation/Xbox games
- The Quarry $20 (Reg. $30)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- PlayStation PSN August Savings event up to 83% off
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
