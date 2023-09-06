M2 Mac mini starts at $499 all-time low (Save $100), plus $150 off M2 Pro models

B&H is now offering the best prices yet on Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini. The best place for most to start is going to be with the baseline M2 Mac mini 256GB at $499 shipped. Now clocking in at $100 off the usual $599 price tag, there is nothing entry-level about the performance of this compact machine. It’s matching our previous mention from July and arriving at $50 lower than Prime Day. Over at 9to5Mac, we detail what to expect from the experience in a recent hands-on review. We also take a closer look below the fold, while detailing some other models on sale.

If you need some extra power behind a desktop macOS machine, the savings today continue over to the M2 Pro Mac mini. The 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU model arrives packed into the same form-factor as the baseline model above, just with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard SSD storage. It now sells for $1,149 at B&H from the usual $1,299 going rate and is delivering $150 in savings along the way. This is one of the best discounts we’ve seen to date and clocks in at $50 under our previous mention.

Apple’s all-new M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its latest-generation of in-house silicon. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDMI output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and at least 256GB of storage.

Today’s sale pairs nicely with the Mac Studio discount that went up yesterday. If you were eyeing up the new M2 Max machine but don’t need as much performance, the Mac mini models on sale today should offer a bit more variety in choosing the right desktop macOS upgrade. Still, Mac Studio and its $200 off all-time low discount is worth checking out.

M2 Mac mini features:

Get more done faster with a next-generation chip. From rich presentations to immersive gaming, M2 flies through work and play. M2 has 8 CPU cores, 10 GPU cores, and up to 24GB unified memory. exceptional speed and performance. Mac mini with the M2 chip has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack. And if you want faster networking speeds, you can configure Mac mini with 10Gb Ethernet for up to 10 times the throughout.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!