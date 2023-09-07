Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 4 remake $51, Atomic Heart 30% off, much more

Deals on the Resident Evil 4 remake have remained mostly hard to come by on console since release. But we are tracking some price drops on Amazon right now with the PS4 version marked down to $51.23 shipped and the PS5 version going for $53.77 shipped. Regularly $60, these aren’t the deepest of price drops, but again, deals don’t get much better than this on the PlayStation versions right now. Not only is RE4 one of the more beloved titles in the series, but many folks feel it is one of the best remakes the franchise has seen thus far. Preserving the essence of the original experience, it has been updated with more realistic visuals, “additional narrative depth,” and modernized gameplay – “engage in frenzied combat with the Ganados villagers, explore a European village gripped by madness, and solve puzzles to access new areas and collect useful items for Leon and Ashley’s constant struggle to survive.” Head below for more console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!
***Catch up on the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct
- Cuphead physical $28.50 (Reg. $40)
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced eShop $3 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Hades eShop $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- GRIS eShop $4 (Reg. $17)
- The Messenger eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $17.50 (Reg. $30)
- eShop Blockbuster sale up to 50% off
- LEGOm, Castlevania, Mario, Spyro, LEGO 2K Drive, Mega Man, more
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $18 (Reg. up to $60)
- Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition $30 (Reg. $50)
- Untitled Goose Game eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- This War of Mine: Complete eShop $2 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Amazon buy one get one FREE Switch games
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $49 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Amazon rare deals on 3-month Xbox Game Pass from $21 (30% off)
***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds
- Atomic Heart $49.50 (Reg. $70)
- Crime Boss: Rockay City $30 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy XVI: Deluxe Edition $80 (Reg. $100)
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced $3 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy XVI PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil 4 $53.50 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced $30 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Games (mostly) Under $10 sale
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $17.50 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition PS5 $11 (Reg. $30)
- Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time $14 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Plus Double Discounts sale from $1.50
- LEGO, Shadow of Mordor, Batman, SEGA Classics, Star Wars, Red Dead, and much more
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection $48 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Ubisoft Publisher Sale up to 80% off
- Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Ghost Recon, more
- Sonic Frontiers Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course Xbox $20 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish Xbox $12 (Reg. $40)
- The Callisto Protocol $16 (Reg. $20)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $18 (Reg. $20+)
- Amazon buy one get one FREE PlayStation/Xbox games
- The Quarry $20 (Reg. $30)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- PlayStation PSN August Savings event up to 83% off
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
