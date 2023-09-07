Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 4 remake $51, Atomic Heart 30% off, much more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesCapcom
Reg. $60 From $51

Deals on the Resident Evil 4 remake have remained mostly hard to come by on console since release. But we are tracking some price drops on Amazon right now with the PS4 version marked down to $51.23 shipped and the PS5 version going for $53.77 shipped. Regularly $60, these aren’t the deepest of price drops, but again, deals don’t get much better than this on the PlayStation versions right now. Not only is RE4 one of the more beloved titles in the series, but many folks feel it is one of the best remakes the franchise has seen thus far. Preserving the essence of the original experience, it has been updated with more realistic visuals, “additional narrative depth,” and modernized gameplay – “engage in frenzied combat with the Ganados villagers, explore a European village gripped by madness, and solve puzzles to access new areas and collect useful items for Leon and Ashley’s constant struggle to survive.” Head below for more console game deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!

***Catch up on the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Amazon rare deals on 3-month Xbox Game Pass from $21 (30% off)

***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Capcom

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

9to5Toys Daily: September 7 2023 – 14-inch M2 Pro Mac...
Carhartt Fall Sale takes 20% off jeans for men and wome...
ASUS’ 2023 75% Wireless Gaming Keyboard with swit...
Onvis HomeKit door and window sensor with Thread lands ...
Amazon low hits Razer’s Stormtrooper wireless Xbo...
Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 65W 7-in-1 Charging Stat...
Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Implosion, D...
Logitech MX Keys backlit keyboard upgrades your macOS w...
Load more...
Show More Comments