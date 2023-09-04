Amazon now offering rare Labor Day deals on 3-month Xbox Game Pass subs from $21 (30% off)

Amazon is now offering rare deals on Xbox Game pass subscriptions/extensions. You can land 3 months of PC Game Pass for $20.99 down from the regular $30 or 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $31.49 down from $45, both with free digital delivery. We don’t see these Game Pass deals pop up all that often on Amazon, and while they have gone for less from third-party vendors, it is certainly notable to see a discount from an official channel. This is a solid chance to ensure your sub is extended for another 3 months, not to mention netting you day one access to Starfield in two day’s time – be sure to scope out the new official Xbox Series X skins and Seagate drives for the game too. More details below.

Game Pass Ultimate delivers all of the perks and benefits of the old school Live Gold setup, including free games, discounted digital titles, online access, and more, on top of direct access to the on-demand game streaming library. You can get more details on the recent official price increase for Game Pass right here as well.

The new Xbox Series S Carbon Black model with 1TB of storage is now officially available for purchase at $349 and you’ll find more of the latest from Xbox below:

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate features:

Includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality games to play with friends on console, PC, phones, and tablets, and an EA Play membership, all for one low monthly price.* With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.

Enjoy new games on day one like Halo Infinite from Xbox Game Studios, as well as iconic franchises like DOOM from Bethesda Softworks, indie games, and blockbusters.

EA Play gives you access to top titles on console and PC from best-loved series like Battlefield and STAR WARS. Plus, you get more from the games you love, including exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content, and early trials of select new EA titles.

