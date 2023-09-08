Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Loco Looper, Orderly, 13’s, Earth 3D, and more

Justin Kahn -
Your Friday edition of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below the fold. Alongside the App Store deals, we are also tracking notable offers on Apple’s Magic Keyboards as well as the 12.9- and 11-inch M1 iPad Pro and renewed iPhone 14 models starting at $700 lows. As for the apps, highlight offers include titles like 13’s, Orderly – Simple to-do lists, Loco Looper, Earth 3D – World Atlas, Roundguard, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Pepi House: Happy Family: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Loco Looper: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Roundguard: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: STEINS;GATE EN (ENGLISH): $4 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $0.50 (Reg. $3)

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: With Margin: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Implosion – Never Lose Hope: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Absolute Drift: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Descenders: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Chameleon Run: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Summer Catchers: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Towaga: Among Shadows: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: DayGram – One line a day diary: $1 (Reg. $2)

Loco Looper features:

Trains. Fluffy Clouds. Planets. Stars. Even a seagull. Cute, tricky cerebral fun. Get on the brain train with this original puzzle game! Make a perfect track using all the pieces. The harder the level, the more ways to solve.

Handcrafted levels, each a pen & ink style love letter to mini dioramas and trains. A neat 3D effect makes the game naturally POP when holding your device (no face tracking required).

