Save up to $274 on Amazon renewed iPhone 14 starting at $700 lows

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on Apple’s iPhone 14. Now dropping the price of unlocked handsets in the company’s own Renewed Premium condition, pricing starts at $699.99 shipped for the 128GB capacity. Available in all four colors, the savings take $99 off while delivering a new all-time low. There’s also additional savings to be had on higher storage tiers, which take as much as $274 off. Whether you’re not ready to give up on Lightning just yet or aren’t sold on the entirety of iPhone 15 now that we have a good idea of what to expect, today’s offers let you score a new handset for less. Head below for the full scoop.

Centered around a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, iPhone 14 features an A15 Bionic chip which enables entirely new features like Emergency SOS via satellite connectivity and crash detection. There’s three storage capacities available, all of which come in one of four different colorways. There’s a dual camera system around back, with the usual Face ID module up top, too.

iPhone 14 capacities on sale:

Amazon’s Renewed Premium service is one of the more recent expansions to the brand’s product inventory that looks to offer refurbished devices with more of a like-new consistency. Alongside a full 1-year warranty, there’s also the peace of mind that this is a device that has been certified by Amazon to work as it should. Here’s what Amazon has to say about the warranty policy:

Amazon Renewed is your trusted destination for pre-owned and refurbished products that are inspected and tested to work and look like new. Any repairs are made with Apple components that are new, or reused and in like-new condition. The products will have minimal to no signs of wear, no visible cosmetic imperfections when held 12 inches away, batteries with at least 80% capacity relative to new, and may arrive in a brown or white box with relevant accessories (no headphones included) that may be generic.

iPhone 14 features:

The iPhone 14 models come in blue, purple, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED, plus Apple added a new yellow color that was recently released in March. The iPhone 14 is equipped with a 6.1-inch OLED display and Apple’s improved Bionic A15 processor. On the back there is a Dual camera setup with 12MP main camera and 12MP Ultra-wide sensor.

