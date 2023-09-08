Today’s best game deals: Nintendo Switch Sports hits one of its best prices at $37.50, more

Amazon is now offering Nintendo Switch Sports for $37.50 shipped. Regularly $50, this is the physical copy with the leg strap attachment at 25% off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the short-lived price drop we saw at the beginning of the month and comes in at $2.50 under the lowest it has been offered for directly from Amazon before that. While European regions are getting a holiday Switch Sports console bundle this year, the US is getting the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe offering…again (more details on that right here and be sure to check out the new Mario Red Edition OLED model too). This is your chance to bring a series of Nintendo Switch sports home for friends and family to enjoy all year round including golf, soccer, volleyball, bowling, tennis, badminton, and chambara (swordplay). Head below for the rest of today’s console game deals.

