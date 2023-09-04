After launching its new NM790 models last month, Amazon is now offering a solid price drop on the heatsink-equipped Lexar Professional NM800 PRO PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 2280 Internal Solid-State Drive. The 512GB model is down to $54.99 and the 1TB variant is now selling for $73.88 shipped. Regularly $85 and as much as $160, these drives more typically fetch around $83 and $93 at Amazon. Both options are now at the lowest prices we can find, coming within a few bucks of the all-time lows we have tracked only once before. The PCIe Gen4 NVMe architecture rests inside of a M.2 2280 form-factor with speeds clocking in at up to 7,500MB/s. Anyone who follows our internal SSD coverage will understand the value here â€“ for example, a slightly slower Samsung 990 PRO with heatsink will run you $150 right now, and thatâ€™s an Amazon all-time low. Head below for more details.Â
More Labor Day internal SSD deals:
- PNY 1TB XLR8 7,500MB/s internal NVMe SSD at $55 shipped
- Samsungâ€™s 990 PRO 2TB heatsink SSDÂ at newÂ $150Â low (Up to $90 off)
- Seagateâ€™s LED Lightsaber 7,300MB/s internal SSD returnsÂ toÂ $135Â low
- And even moreâ€¦
But if youâ€™re after some serious speed, the deals we spotted this past weekend on Crucialâ€™s up to 12,400MB/s 1TB and 2TB Gen5 NVMe SSDs are where itâ€™s at. Some of the fastest models on the market, complete with integrated heatsink tech, these drives are now up to $85 off and coming very close to the lowest prices we have tracked since launching earlier this year. Get a closer look right here.Â
Lexar Professional NM800 PRO SSD features:
- Next-Gen PCIe Gen4x4 SSD Technology with cooling Heatsink-compatible with PlayStation 5 and PCs.
- Integrated Heatsink reduces heat for better performance, power efficiency to level up your gaming experience, and reduce temperatures by up to 30%.
- Unparalleled speed PCIe Gen4x4 interface: up to 7450MB/s read and 3500MB/s write â€“ NVMe 1.4, with M.2 2280 form factor.
- Leverages the latest 12nm controller providing lower power consumption and longer battery life.
- Designed for hardcore gamers, professionals and creators.
- Shock and vibration resistant with no moving parts.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!