Lexarâ€™s up to 7,500MB/s NM800 PRO Gen4 NVMe heatsink SSD deals now live from $55

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsLexar
Reg. $83+ From $55
Lexar Professional 1TB NM800 PRO Heatsink M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe Solid-State Drive

After launching its new NM790 models last month, Amazon is now offering a solid price drop on the heatsink-equipped Lexar Professional NM800 PRO PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 2280 Internal Solid-State Drive. The 512GB model is down to $54.99 and the 1TB variant is now selling for $73.88 shipped. Regularly $85 and as much as $160, these drives more typically fetch around $83 and $93 at Amazon. Both options are now at the lowest prices we can find, coming within a few bucks of the all-time lows we have tracked only once before. The PCIe Gen4 NVMe architecture rests inside of a M.2 2280 form-factor with speeds clocking in at up to 7,500MB/s. Anyone who follows our internal SSD coverage will understand the value here â€“ for example, a slightly slower Samsung 990 PRO with heatsink will run you $150 right now, and thatâ€™s an Amazon all-time low. Head below for more details.Â 

More Labor Day internal SSD deals:

But if youâ€™re after some serious speed, the deals we spotted this past weekend on Crucialâ€™s up to 12,400MB/s 1TB and 2TB Gen5 NVMe SSDs are where itâ€™s at. Some of the fastest models on the market, complete with integrated heatsink tech, these drives are now up to $85 off and coming very close to the lowest prices we have tracked since launching earlier this year. Get a closer look right here.Â 

Lexar Professional NM800 PRO SSD features:

  • Next-Gen PCIe Gen4x4 SSD Technology with cooling Heatsink-compatible with PlayStation 5 and PCs.
  • Integrated Heatsink reduces heat for better performance, power efficiency to level up your gaming experience, and reduce temperatures by up to 30%.
  • Unparalleled speed PCIe Gen4x4 interface: up to 7450MB/s read and 3500MB/s write â€“ NVMe 1.4, with M.2 2280 form factor.
  • Leverages the latest 12nm controller providing lower power consumption and longer battery life.
  • Designed for hardcore gamers, professionals and creators.
  • Shock and vibration resistant with no moving parts.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed.Â 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areasâ€¦

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Lexar

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Appleâ€™s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro starts from $1,024 ...
TCLâ€™s 98-inch 120Hz 2023 smart Google TV hits new...
Native Union MacBook sleeves 25% off: Stow Lite magneti...
Crucialâ€™s up to 12,400MB/s 1TB and 2TB Gen5 NVMe ...
Appleâ€™s latest 24-inch M1 iMacs see refurb Labor ...
Amazonâ€™s Labor Day Fire tablet sale live at up to...
Review: LEGOâ€™s New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hatiâ...
Official Apple Watch Sport Bands fall to $30 each in si...
Load more...
Show More Comments