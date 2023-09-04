After launching its new NM790 models last month, Amazon is now offering a solid price drop on the heatsink-equipped Lexar Professional NM800 PRO PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 2280 Internal Solid-State Drive. The 512GB model is down to $54.99 and the 1TB variant is now selling for $73.88 shipped. Regularly $85 and as much as $160, these drives more typically fetch around $83 and $93 at Amazon. Both options are now at the lowest prices we can find, coming within a few bucks of the all-time lows we have tracked only once before. The PCIe Gen4 NVMe architecture rests inside of a M.2 2280 form-factor with speeds clocking in at up to 7,500MB/s. Anyone who follows our internal SSD coverage will understand the value here â€“ for example, a slightly slower Samsung 990 PRO with heatsink will run you $150 right now, and thatâ€™s an Amazon all-time low. Head below for more details.Â

More Labor Day internal SSD deals:

But if youâ€™re after some serious speed, the deals we spotted this past weekend on Crucialâ€™s up to 12,400MB/s 1TB and 2TB Gen5 NVMe SSDs are where itâ€™s at. Some of the fastest models on the market, complete with integrated heatsink tech, these drives are now up to $85 off and coming very close to the lowest prices we have tracked since launching earlier this year. Get a closer look right here.Â

Lexar Professional NM800 PRO SSD features:

Next-Gen PCIe Gen4x4 SSD Technology with cooling Heatsink-compatible with PlayStation 5 and PCs.

Integrated Heatsink reduces heat for better performance, power efficiency to level up your gaming experience, and reduce temperatures by up to 30%.

Unparalleled speed PCIe Gen4x4 interface: up to 7450MB/s read and 3500MB/s write â€“ NVMe 1.4, with M.2 2280 form factor.

Leverages the latest 12nm controller providing lower power consumption and longer battery life.

Designed for hardcore gamers, professionals and creators.

Shock and vibration resistant with no moving parts.

