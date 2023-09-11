Elgato’s wonderful Stream Deck MK.2 macro controller enhances your rig down at $130 today

Amazon is now offering the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is a solid $20 price drop and the lowest price we can find. While we did see a very short-lived all-time low for Prime Day at $110, today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked outside of that in several months. We came away quite impressed after going hands-on with this model – it is a wonderful tool for streaming and content creators as well as its ability to be used with Mac productivity setups. This model is featured in our personal setups around here (as detailed in our recent Behind the Screens features), delivering 15 customizable LCD macro buttons you can use to trigger various functions – launch social posts, adjust audio, mute mic, turn on lights, and a whole lot more. Get a closer look at the 4KCU-, OBS-, Streamlabs-, Twitch-, YouTube-, and Philips Hue-compatible control surface right here and head below for more details.

A notable alternative that will still score you Elgato’s LCD macro controls is with the previous-generation mini model that delivers 6-keys and a much lower price tag to match. This one is currently selling for around $73 on Amazon.

Be sure to check out Razer’s Elgato Stream Deck competitor in our launch coverage from earlier this year. Then swing by our Elgato hub for a closer look at the newer Stream Deck control surface with a Touch Bar-style display as well as the brand’s Key Light Mini and its Stream Deck foot pedal for hands-free control over your stream.

And for more gear to enhance your PC-based gaming setup, our dedicated hub is loaded with price drops and the latest releases from all of the major brands.

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 features:

15 Customizable LCD Keys: Instantly control your apps, tools and platforms.

One-Touch Operation: Trigger single or multiple actions, launch social posts, adjust audio, mute mic, turn on lights, and much more.

Visual Feedback: Know that your command has been executed.

Powerful Plugins: Elgato 4KCU, OBS, Streamlabs, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Spotify, Philips Hue, and many more.

Hotkey Actions: Streamline your film editing, music production, photography workflow, etc.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!